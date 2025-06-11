Where to Find French Open Champion Coco Gauff's Cards
If you were captivated by this past weekend’s French Open matches but are new to collecting tennis, you are in luck. There is no better time to start collecting recent Roland Garros French Open Women’s Champion Coco Gauff’s cards than the present. After going pro in 2018, the now 21-year-old Coco Gauff has been included in several products.
Coco’s earliest documented card is from 2019 when she was included in the cards from the September issue of Sports Illustrated for Kids. Since the SI for Kids cards are issued as a perforated sheet within the magazine, a PSA 10 has yet to enter the pop report but there are plenty of lower or ungraded copies available.
Upper Deck included Gauff in their 2021 Goodwin Champions which has several inserts of the young star, as well as relics, autographs, and printing plates. Her inclusion in this product had Coco amongst Michael Jordan, Naomi Osaka, Sabrina Ionescu, and Chloe Kim. She was also included in the elusive Exquisite Collection with shoe relics and on-card autographs numbered no higher than 149. Her Exquisites are widely regarded as her official rookie cards.
Gauff was then included in the 2021 Skybox Metal Universe Champions release from Upper Deck. Her inclusion in this product yielded sticker autographs, classic inserts, and the coveted Precious Metal Gems (or PMGs) parallels. Also included in this set were cards for LeBron James, Tiger Woods, and, once again, fellow tennis superstar Naomi Osaka.
In 2023, just ahead of the Roland Garros French Open, 2021 Topps Chrome Tennis was released (yes, you read those years correctly). The product was a strong mix of legendary players like Billie Jean King and young rising stars like Gauff. On-card autographs are a major benefit to this product, as well as rainbow parallels and inserts like Clay Court and Aces. Topps also released a Sapphire Edition of the product, which includes the one-of-one Padparadscha parallel with one in 3,300 pack odds and the one-of-one SuperFractor with one in 320,032 odds.
In 2024, Topps started a stream of updated tennis products, kicking off with 2024 Topps Chrome Tennis in August. The 2024 Chrome product had many more current and rising stars than the 2021 product, but utilizes sticker autographs this time around. Also featured is the FrozenFractor -5/0, a parallel that has been utilized in MLB and WWE Topps products.
Graphite Tennis came out in December of 2024 and is a debut for the Graphite product. Graphite includes sticker and on-card autographs, auto relics (“event used”), parallels, and inserts. Like 2024 Chrome, Graphite also features fellow 2025 Roland Garros Men’s Champion Carlos Alcaraz.
The newest release to feature Coco Gauff cards is 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis from May 2025. This product gives tennis its broadest high-end product with present, rising, and legendary stars included in the release. Relics from Coco’s performance at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championship are included in Regalia Relics and Relic Jewels, and racket grips numbered to five from the 2023 WTA Finals. There is also a triple autograph card featuring Coco and her final two opponents prior to earning her second Grand Slam title this weekend, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Świątek.
Whether you are a long time fan or just recently fell in love with the American superstar, there are plenty of cards to look out for if you are only now starting your Coco Gauff collection.