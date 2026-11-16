The Basketball hobby is alive and well, and it is driven by key stars such as LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Cooper Flagg. While there are more stars, the power and draw that these three have cannot be denied, especially when it comes to their rookie cards. Collectors will have yet another chance to obtain rookie cards of Cooper Flagg, as Topps will be bringing a brand-new release to the Basketball hobby for the first time as part of a collaboration with Bob Ross.

The product is 2025-26 Topps x Bob Ross: The Joy of Basketball. It has received a Baseball release before, and it proved popular among collectors.

Nov 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring a three point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the third quarter at Chase Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is a look at the upcoming release, and what collectors need to know.

2025-26 Topps x Bob Ross: The Joy Of Basketball Release Details

2025-26 Topps x Bob Ross: The Joy of Basketball is slated to release on Monday, November 16th at 2 PM EST on the Topps website. At the time of writing, the exact box configuration and pricing are not known, but collectors should anticipate an autograph per box along with a few parallels.

This is a 2025-26 release, with Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and more headlining the chase. This is a release that gained quite a bit of traction when it saw a Baseball-themed release, so it would not be shocking to see a repeat here. Base cards feature the player front and center amid an artistic backdrop.

2025-26 Topps x Bob Ross: The Joy of Basketball Shaquille O'Neal Easel Parallel | Checklist Insider

Inserts will also be included in the release, including sets such as Over the Mountains, Beauty is Everywhere, and Budding Talent. The Budding Talent insert set features the 2025-26 rookie class, offering another chance to pull key rookies from last year's star-studded class.

2025-26 Topps x Bob Ross: The Joy of Basketball Jalen Brunson Insert | Checklist Insider

Collectors Can Chase Autographs, Parallels, and Short Prints

Autographs will be a key talking point for collectors due to the high eye appeal of the cards. In the case of a player like Cooper Flagg, they have had many rookie autographs throughout the 2025-26 product releases. With that said, his rookie autographs in this release might be some of the most visually appealing autographed cards he has in the hobby that don't include a relic. A preview image was shared of his red parallel rookie autograph ahead of release; it features Flagg standing on the shore next to a lighthouse, an homage to where he grew up.

2025-26 Topps x Bob Ross: The Joy of Basketball Cooper Flagg Red Rookie Autograph | Checklist Insider

Low-numbered parallels can be found in the base set, with many star players represented. Victor Wembanyama is considered to be in that tier, with his one-of-one Midnight Black Parallel a key chase. Not only does it have the rarity factor, but the border is also a team color match.

2025-26 Topps x Bob Ross: The Joy of Basketball Victor Wembanyama Midnight Black Parallel | Checklist Insider

Bob Ross will also have a card in the release, and it will be an SSP. During his lifetime, Ross was known for his love of nature, and his paintings reflected that. His SSP features him alongside Peapod the Happy Squirrel, making it a must-have for any Bob Ross fans in the hobby space.

2025-26 Topps x Bob Ross: The Joy of Basketball Bob Ross SSP | Checklist Insider

2025-26 Topps x Bob Ross: The Joy of Basketball is scheduled to be released on the Topps website on Monday, November 16th at 2 PM EST. Collectors should stay tuned for more information on pricing and a box breakdown, but the release looks to be an enjoyable one for collectors everywhere.