How Skybox Autographics Changed the Game in 1996

My dad navigated his gray Ford Taurus through the cracked asphalt of a sprawling suburban shopping plaza in Union, N.J., past a Payless shoe store and within earshot of the buzzing traffic on Route 22.

I’d just handed over a big chunk of the allowance I’d been saving for a box of 1996 Skybox basketball cards at Toys “R” Us, and was already ripping open the first pack in the backseat of the car.

Within seconds of sifting through the base cards, I spotted the unmistakable black ink of a signature.

At that point, the name didn’t even matter. Well, that’s not entirely true; it definitely still mattered. But just the idea of an actual NBA player penning his name on the very same card in my hand was mind-blowing.

The autograph belonged to then-Lakers forward George Lynch, who scribbled it vertically in the strip of white space on the right, adjacent to a gold-foiled Autographics emblem.

A George Lynch 1996 Autographics last sold for $5, but pulling one out of a pack remains a priceless moment. | Card Ladder

Over the next few years, I’d add dozens of signed inserts to my collection, including a Voshon Leonard Autographics that a classmate traded to me the very next week.

But none has been as special as that Lynch.

Some firsts have a way of sticking with you. Your first kiss, your first home run, your first concert.

And, as it turns out, your first pack-pulled autograph.

Which is partly why, for kids who grew up in the ‘90s and continue collecting today, the inaugural Autographics set remains one of the most alluring and sought-after in existence.

First of Its Kind

1991 Fleer included Limited Edition autographs of Dikembe Mutombo and Dominique Wilkins, but pack-issued signatures were few and far in between prior to 1996. | Card Ladder

Pack-pulled autographs weren't entirely new when Skybox introduced its Autographics line, but store shelves weren’t stocked with many basketball products offering signatures in the mid-’90s.

In 1991, autographs of a limited number of superstars appeared in Fleer and Upper Deck releases as sporadic pack-issued inserts, and Hoops and Skybox soon followed suit with scattered signed inserts available as either redemptions or at incredibly low odds.

But Skybox took that concept to a new level with Autographics by making signatures the central focus and biggest chase across multiple 1996 offerings. An unprecedented 95-player checklist featured not only marquee names but lesser-known reserves and promising rookies.

For many collectors, an Autographics card marked their first-ever autograph pull, making even a card signed by a role player like Lynch a moment worth celebrating.

What was once a novelty quickly became a phenomenon, showing card manufacturers that there was massive collector demand for signed cards across the hobby. Skybox continued the Autographics basketball line for another four seasons, while also expanding it into baseball, football, and hockey products.

But even after all those iterations and the countless signed releases that have followed, none have overshadowed the original, distinctive set that helped usher in the hobby’s autograph boom.

Big Names, Big Value

A PSA 10 Autographics of Steve Nash sold for over $3,000 this month. | Card Ladder

Although some of the notable ‘90s stars aren’t found on the expansive checklist, the iconic set includes numerous Hall of Famers, including Hakeem Olajuwon, Kevin Garnett, and Scottie Pippen, as well as multiple high Lottery picks from the vaunted 1996 rookie class.

In addition to the black-ink cards, which were inserted at a rate of 1:72 packs, Autographics offered rarer blue-ink parallels, which, with a few exceptions, had a reported print run of 100.

Because many of the signatures have faded after three decades and the black border on the back makes chipping more noticeable, the cards are tough to find in mint condition and high grades.

Not surprisingly, all six of the highest single-card sales to date are of two-time MVP Steve Nash in various grades. A PSA 10, signed in black pen, brought in $3,150 on September 4, while a BGS 9 with a 10 auto grade for a blue-ink card topped out at $2,900 in December 2021.

Since Garnett alternatively signed two-thirds of his cards in blue, his rarer black-ink Autographics in a BGS 9 slab sold for $1,495 on March 16, the highest of any veteran, just narrowly edging out a raw Damon Stoudamire that brought in $1,475 on July 17.

Unlike most player in the set, Kevin Garnett's black-ink Autographics is much rarer than the blue parallel. | Card Ladder

Some of the other names who’ve commanded over a grand for their first pack-issued signatures are Grant Hill and Ray Allen. A rarer parallel of Olajuwon would almost certainly have made that list, but in an odd quirk, the two-time champion signed all of his cards in blue; even still, his highest sale is $940 in August 2025.

Although most of the “commons” in the set are widely available between $5 and $10 apiece, there’s one unexplained and unexpected short print. Cards of former Mavericks forward George McCloud are so notoriously difficult to find for set collectors that his raw Autographics last sold for $300 on September 6.

Lasting Legacy of Skybox Autographics

Subsequent Autographics basketball sets introduced Century Marks parallels, hand-numbered to 100, in 1997, as well as /250 and /50 versions in later years. In 2003, Skybox spun off Autographics as a standalone product, with standard base cards and numerous signed parallels.

A PSA 2006 Fleer Michael Jordan Autographics sold for $14,500 on September 21. | Card Ladder

When Upper Deck acquired the Fleer-Skybox properties in 2005, it revived the popular brand in basketball. Beginning in 2006 Fleer, collectors were finally able to pull a Michael Jordan Autographics, while later Retro releases incorporated some of the original designs for a new generation.

And yet, so many collectors keep coming back to the perfect simplicity of the 1996 debut set, a time capsule from a special era in both basketball and the hobby.

For those of us who ripped Skybox packs in the late ‘90s, simply hearing “Autographics” brings it all rushing back.