Steph Curry Injury Moves Warriors NBA Championship Market on Kalshi

A massive injury to Stephen Curry hit the Golden State Warriors hard. Doctors diagnosed Curry with a right oblique abdominal tear. He will miss at least two weeks, and the team expects about a month. Following the injury, Kalshi’s NBA Championship market has the Warriors priced at 4% to win the title.

The Warriors dropped 2% after the injury and risk falling further while Curry is out. A $10 trade on the Warriors winning the title would profit $224.25.

Use the Kalshi promo code VIP60 when you sign up to unlock an exclusive $60 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

What goes up must come down

As quickly and efficiently as the Warriors have successfully started is as quickly as things have come crashing down. Golden State is 8-5 to this point, with Curry averaging his highest point total since the 2022-23 season.

Through 10 games, Curry has averaged 27.8 points, 3.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and is shooting a career-high 45.7% from deep. He’s also helped lead them to a top-3 offense in the league at 119.3 points and leads with a 39% success rate from three.

If history repeats itself, the Warriors could be in line for a rough stretch without their franchise player. In games without Curry last season, Golden State went just 13-26 and averaged 109.1 points.

Curry played just six minutes before he got injured against the Houston Rockets. The Warriors went on to lose 115-108. They were blown out by the Spurs in their first full game without Curry.

What’s next

If the expected month-long absence holds, the Warriors face one of the toughest stretches of the season. Golden State will play 10 games over the next month, with seven of them on the road. It also includes games against the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics, and Cleveland Cavaliers. All of those teams are off to a hot start to the season.

Without Curry, breakout rookie Yaxel Lendeborg will lead the charge. He’s averaging 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.