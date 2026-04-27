The Wildest Kevin Durant Pokémon Crossover Card Is Going Viral

Thursday, April 23, was a big day for high-end basketball card collectors.



News broke early about Alt acquiring a PSA 5 Kobe Bryant Green Precious Metal Gems for $3.15 million.



Later that day Goldin announced the sale of a Michael Jordan autographed card (/25) that sold for $4.25 million.



Both sales were the largest single card sales of each player, but while those stories were breaking, a unique basketball, Kevin Durant, and Pokémon story was also starting to go viral.

A PSA 8 2024 Pokémon SSP Durant card signed by Kevin Durant | Twitter

Kevin Durant signed “Durant” Pokémon card

Kevin Durant basketball cards have always been highly valued by fans and collectors.

News recently broke about a Kevin Durant signing a “Durant” Pokémon card. Fanatics Collect was one of the first to post the story, which had over 5,000 likes within three days of being posted.



A great video also surfaced of KD signing the card post game. Durant had a big smile when he unexpectedly realized the card he was actually signing.

Thanks for posting our card! Here’s a video of us getting it signed! @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/idnbmXSTeY — Nicole (@Nicole_Liz8) April 23, 2026

The Pokémon card was a 2024 Durant ex-SSP (#236) which received a PSA 8.5 overall grade and Kevin Durant's autograph received a grade of 8.



There's no telling how much this card may be worth, but with one stroke from KD's pen this Durant Pokémon card just became the most valuable Durant Pokémon card of all time.

Kevin Durant cards vs Durant Pokémon cards

Despite the massive surge in Pokémon card demand in the last few years, the Durant Pokémon top sales are no match compared two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant’s top card sales.

Top three Kevin Durant sales of all time

1. A BGS 9.0 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie #94 Two Color Patch Autograph (23/35) that sold for $780K on March 8, 2021.

BGS 9.0 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Kevin Durant autographed patch rookie card (23/35) | Card Ladder





2. A BGS 9.0 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie #94 Three Color Patch Autograph (25/35) that sold for $750K on June 4, 2021.

Nov 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dunks the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

3. A PSA Authentic 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs #DL-BD Kevin Durant & Kobe Bryant (#1/1), that sold for $726K on October 22, 2022.

PSA Authentic one-of-one 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs #DL-BD Kevin Durant & Kobe Bryant | Card Ladder

Top Durant Pokémon card sales of all time

1. An ungraded 2021 Pokémon Battle Styles Durant #10 with the following eBay description: “Pokemon Trading Card Durant . if you put Kevin in front of Durant it pretty cool”. That card sold for $300 on August 7, 2022. (Ouch!)

A 2021 Pokémon Battle Styles Durant #10 | Card Ladder





2. A CGC 10 Durant ex Pokémon (2024) Surging Sparks Special Illustration Rare card that sold for $200 on January 11, 2025.

CGC 10 Durant ex Pokémon (2024) Surging Sparks Special Illustration card | Card Ladder

3. A CGC 10 Durant ex Pokémon (2024) Surging Sparks Special Illustration Rare card that sold for $195 on February 20, 2025.

Inspiring future sports and TCG autograph collaborations

It’s a fun idea blending two collecting groups that don’t typically have much overlap, so it would be exciting to see more of this.



Brazilian soccer star Yago Pikachu would be a perfect candidate to sign his name to a few Pikachu Pokémon cards.

Maybe we see a collaboration between the Pittsburgh Pirates or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing their names to One Piece cards, since the show follows a crew of pirates on a quest to find the legendary “One Piece” treasure.

What started as a clever autograph might just be the spark that opens the door to an entirely new era of crossover collecting.