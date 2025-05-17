1910 E91-C American Caramel Co. Honus Wagner Sells for $5,000
An incredible piece of pre-WWI baseball history has found itself a new home thanks in large part to the folks at Heritage Auctions who facilitated the transaction. The piece of pre-WWI baseball history that’s in focus is the 1910 E91-C American Caramel Co. Honus Wagner, graded SGC VG 3, which recently sold for $5,000 at Heritage Auctions, and as a result of the sale also reinforced his legacy of one of the hobby’s most celebrated ball players.
The E91-C card offers collectors a more affordable glimpse into Wagner's golden era, especially since the ultra-rare T206 Honus Wagner that commands seven-figure prices while this card only commands four-figure prices.
Issued by the American Caramel Company, the E91-C set features vibrantly detailed portraits of the professional ballplayers of that era rather than photographic images modern day collectors are used to. The Wagner card in particular offers vintage collectors a period-specific design that really drives home the pre-war aesthetic that vintage collectors seek in older issues.
When it comes to 1910 E91-C American Caramel Co. Honus Wagner, aesthetics are the name of the game and this card, which is graded VG 3 by SGC, retains strong aesthetics with its vibrant coloring and only moderate wear which is quite attractive given the fact the card is 115 years old.
Honus Wagner, who is often referred to as "The Flying Dutchman” due in large part to his above average speed remains both a legend of early baseball lore and an icon among vintage card collectors, is among some of the most sought-after players in the hobby.
While the T206 is his most famous and most valuable Wagner issue due to its extreme scarcity, the E91-C Wagner stands out for its combination of eye-catching aesthetics and affordability for a much wider audience of collectors. The card’s price tag, of just over $5,000, reiterates the strong demand for early 20th-century baseball cards, especially those of the iconic players of the pre-war era like Wagner.