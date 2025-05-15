1954 Topps Hank Aaron Rookie, A Vintage Icon Being Auctioned
REA is currently offering collectors the unique opportunity to own one the greatest baseball cards of the 1950s: a 1954 Topps #128 Hank Aaron rookie card graded VG-EX+ 4.5 by PSA is up for grabs and one lucky collecting in the next three days will be the proud owner of such a card. As we all know this card is widely regarded as one of the most iconic cards of all time and many folks will even go so far to say that the ’54 Aaron is a cornerstone for any postwar baseball card collection.
When it comes to the condition of this particular card, there are three positive characteristics that stand out and they are its exceptionally sharp color, its crisp top and bottom boarders, and vibrant eye appeal, which is a quite significant characteristic given the fact it’s a PSA 4.5. On the other hand there are few negative characteristics, making it a highly desirable card for collectors.
From a pricing perspective, the highest bid for this card currently sits at $3,700 (at the time of publication) and when compared to its similarly graded peers PSA 4s (average PSA sale $4,169), PSA 5s (average PSA sale $4,912), and PSA 6s (average PSA sale $8,322), there’s a very good chance we could see that bid exceed $4,000 or even $4,500 when all is said and done.
As more and more collectors find themselves focusing on the hobby’s most precious and timeless assets, cards like the 1954 Topps Henry “Hank” Aaron Rookie Card will continue to drive the demand of today’s higher-end vintage marketplace and while as the cornerstones of any significant postwar baseball card collection.