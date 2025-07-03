2025 Score Football Features NIL Autograph Chase

2025 #PaniniScore releases tomorrow July 3 at 11am CT, kicking off the 2025 Football collecting season! This year, as an added chase - NIL Autographs from some of the top players in college football can be found within the product!



Shop here on July 3: https://t.co/CQL3wu1rXP… pic.twitter.com/bUhmRX3YAp