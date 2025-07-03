2025 Score Football Features NIL Autograph Chase
The start of the 2025 NFL season is still three months away, but the start of NFL releases in the hobby is just beginning. 2025 Score Football will be releasing on Thursday, July 3rd, marking the first licensed NFL release of the new season. While Score is still considered a lower end product marketed toward affordability, this year's release adds in a chase element: NIL autographs.
RELATED: Get These Cards for the 2025 College Football Top Prospects
In a post on X, Panini confirmed four of the athletes that will have autographs in this years product: Arch Manning (QB, Texas), Bryce Underwood (QB, Michigan), Jeremiah Smith (WR, Ohio State), and Tavien St. Clair (QB, Ohio State). At the time of writing, it is not yet known what the odds of pulling these autographs out of packs are, or all of the athletes that will have NIL autographs in the product.
RELATED: The Most Iconic Sports Cards of 2011
While the inclusion of the NIL autographs is a deviation from the norm of Score, rookies will still be available to chase in the product, including Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, and Jaxson Dart. The rookie class will not be in their pro uniforms just yet - they will still be in their collegiate uniforms. There are also plenty of inserts to chase for collectors in the product, including Emerged, Hot Rookies, Breakthrough, and Next Up. These inserts are among a variety of parallels, supported by a 400 card base set.
RELATED: Pioneering College Cards Transform NIL Space
Since it is typically the first licensed football release Score Football can sometimes be overlooked due to the lack of rookies being included in their pro uniforms, which does hurt collectibility of rookie cards in the long run. But potentially pulling NIL autographs of top college prospects in packs could appeal to more collectors, and could also give Score a boost in popularity this year.