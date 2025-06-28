Get These Cards for the 2025 College Football Top Prospects
Before we know it, College Football season will be beginning at the end of August. The season always brings standout players and Heisman favorites, alongside collectable players in the hobby. Despite the fact the season does not start for two more months, here is a look at some potential top prospects to collect, listed in no particular order.
1. Arch Manning (QB - University of Texas)
RELATED: Tom Brady Buys Rare Lebron James Rookie Card for $250,000
Arch Manning is anticipated to be the starter at Texas this season. Manning will be an incoming sophomore. In six apperances last season, Manning passed for nine touchdowns and 939 passing yards. Manning is a Panini exclusive athlete, with his first card being an online exclusive 2023 Prizm throwback card. Recently, an SGC 8 silver Prizm /250 sold for $323. The speculation on Manning is already rising, and prices could only go higher if Manning performs well this season.
RELATED: Arch Manning Mania Hits the Card Market
2. Drew Allar (QB - Penn State)
Allar is riding the wave of Penn State's successful season last year, making it all the way to the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Rumors did circulate that Allar would declare for the draft this past season, but he opted to return for his senior year. Allar's first card comes from the 2022 Bowman University Chrome set. His market is a bit all over the place at the moment. Ungraded base copies of the card can sell for as low as $5, while refractor copies have hit $160. Autographed versions are also attainable, and have sold between $86-$180.
3. DJ Lagway (QB - University of Florida)
Like Arch Manning, DJ Lagway is projected to be the starting QB at Florida this season. Given that Lagway also plays in the SEC, a lot of the spotlight will be on him to succeed. And if he does, prices of his first cards will likely go up as well. Lagway's top card comes from the 2024 Bowman University Chrome set, which is considered his 1st Bowman card. Copies can be obtained for $2-3, but parallel versions do exist that will sell for higher prices that may appeal to Lagway collectors.
RELATED: Reid's Rips: 2024 Bowman University Chrome Football Blaster Box
4. Nick Singleton (RB - Penn State)
Singleton returns to Penn State for his senior season as part of a one-two punch alongside Kaytron Allen. Singleton's market is not super high, partially due to him sharing the backfield. But, he did rush for over 1,000 yards last season, and is part of a Penn State team with a lot hype, so there may be room to grow in his market. Singleton's 1st Bowman comes from the 2022 Chrome University set, and can be picked up for $1 or less.
While there may be other additional players in the upcoming College Football season with hype as well, Arch Manning, Drew Allar, Dj Lagway, and Nick Singleton have potential to increase their markets with spectacular play. Some of their markets are low right now, which could prove good for collectors who are looking to get cards of these players.