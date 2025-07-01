Babe Ruth's 2024 Topps Dynasty 1-of-1 Autograph Card Has Been Pulled
There are few names in baseball that can command a huge pedigree of respect across all walks of life, the hobby included. Among those individuals is Babe Ruth, and the recent pull of his 2024 Topps Dynasty One of One autograph is proof that the legend still has it even after all these decades.
As seen in a post shared by Topps on its official Instagram page, the said Babe Ruth baseball card has finally been found. At first glance, this insane piece of memorabilia has a lot of great things going on. Foremost among these is a piece of paper signed by Ruth himself, encased within the card. At both ends are wooden pieces from a baseball he used back in the day.
Ruth’s profile and a gold border adorn these elements to complete the card’s overall look. It comes in a magnetic case and is sealed by Topps to secure it during transit.
Along with the image of the card is a video of Monster Card Shop showing how it was pulled during a live break. After it was revealed, the breaker went off at the sight of this insane banger.
At this point in time, the price for this epic Babe Ruth baseball card can’t be determined yet because it’s a One of One. Even if that’s the case, collectors can expect a jaw-dropping number once this piece of memorabilia hits the market.
The State of Babe Ruth Cards in the Market
Speaking of the market, there are only a handful of baseball players in the hobby that can command staggering prices. One of those is Ruth and a good way to prove that is a rookie card of the icon that sold for $7.2 million way back in 2023.
During that period, a 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth rookie card encased in an SGC 3 slab was sold by the family of a Baltimore paperboy named Archibald Davis. The card itself is only one of the 10 known in existence right now and was previously loaned to the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum for the last 25 years.
During that period, only two more cards sold for more than this piece of Babe Ruth memorabilia. The first was a mint SGC 9.5 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card for $12.6 million and T-206 Honus Wagner card for $7.25 million. Even though the Baltimore Babe Ruth card came in at third place, it was still a sign that vintage baseball cards were on top of the hobby.
The same can be said right now as anything awesome with Babe Ruth on it still commands a lot of demand in the hobby. For sure, the 2024 Topps Dynasty One of One auto of the New York Yankees legend will garner a handsome price when it hits the market.
The Verdict on Babe Ruth Baseball Cards in the Hobby
Those collecting Babe Ruth cards can rest easy with the fact that these pieces of memorabilia can stand the test of time. As mentioned earlier, the Yankess icon will always be in the conversation for baseball greats and his cards will benefit from that reputation in the decades to come.
As such, the person who ended up with his One of One auto from Topps has something great going on. If it gets a good grade of 9 or above, then that card is projected to go nuclear in the market. All in all, there’s really no loss when going for Ruth’s stock in the hobby.