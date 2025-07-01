Collectibles On SI

Collecting the Top 7 Living Hall of Famers' Cards

With recent Hall of Fame losses, collectors are turning their attention to baseball’s living legends—while they still can.

Lucas Mast

Ken Griffey Jr. stands on the field before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs.
Ken Griffey Jr. stands on the field before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In recent years, the baseball world has bid farewell to legends such as Rickey Henderson, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, and Tom Seaver. Each passing takes more than just a Hall of Famer—it erases firsthand tales, autograph opportunities, and the chance to connect with those who shaped the game. These losses serve as a vivid reminder: collectors should act now to honor the remaining legends. Let's take a look at some of the living legends you should be collecting.

Ken Griffey Jr.: The Swing That Changed Everything

Ken Griffey Jr, aka “The Kid,”  brought style, swagger, and joy to baseball in a way no one had before. His swing was art, and his smile was magnetic. Today, Griffey still connects with fans through appearances, memorabilia events, and his second act as a professional sports photographer, shooting MLB games and The Masters from behind the lens with the same eye he once used in the batter’s box. 

1989 Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie Card #1 Graded BGS 10 Pristine
1989 Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie Card #1 Graded BGS 10 Pristine / https://ebay.us/m/8N3hT5

What to Collect: Griffey Jr.’s 1989 Upper Deck #1 was all the rage for collectors chasing the future star, so it should come as no shock that pristine copies of his card command big bucks. A BGS 10 recently sold for almost $8,000.

RELATED: Steph Curry Teams Up with VeeFriends’ Manga-Inspired Sticker Series

Sandy Koufax: A Legend Beyond Numbers

Though his career was brief by today’s standards, Sandy Koufax’s dominance in the 1960s remains one of baseball’s most awe-inspiring runs. His grace under pressure, especially in postseason play, turned him into a mythic figure—and his decision to walk away at his peak only added to his mystique. Koufax rarely makes public appearances today, which makes any encounter or collectible connected to him feel even more special.

1955 Topps #123 Sandy Koufax Rookie SGC 5
1955 Topps #123 Sandy Koufax Rookie SGC 5 / https://ebay.us/m/6Xf96C

What to Collect: Koufax’s 1955 Topps rookie card is an iconic card that any collector would love to have in their PC. As with any card, the better the condition, the more you’ll pay. You can add an SGC 5 graded Koufax rookie for around $2,000.

Derek Jeter: Captain, Icon, Constant

Derek Jeter led with quiet confidence and came through in the most significant moments. For 20 seasons, he was the heartbeat of the Yankees—and the rare superstar who earned respect from fans everywhere. Since retiring, Jeter hasn’t slowed down. He remains active through his Turn 2 Foundation, frequent public appearances, and as an investor in Arena Club, a digital platform that blends card collecting with technology. 

1993 Upper Deck SP #279 Rookie Foil Derek Jeter PSA 9
1993 Upper Deck SP #279 Rookie Foil Derek Jeter PSA 9 / https://ebay.us/m/A88dhU

What to Collect: Jeter’s prize rookie is his 1993 Upper Deck SP Foil, but be prepared to pay up when collecting “The Captain.” A copy of the card in PSA 9 recently sold for $6,000!

RELATED: Collecting Shohei Ohtani’s Dog, Decoy

Johnny Bench: The Blueprint for Modern Catchers

Johnny Bench changed the catcher position forever. With his powerful bat, rocket arm, and commanding presence behind the plate, he was the cornerstone of the Big Red Machine. A two-time MVP and 14-time All-Star, Bench helped redefine what a catcher could be. Today, he’s still active on the speaking circuit and often appears at Reds-related events, where his storytelling and charisma continue to captivate fans.

1968 Topps Reds Rookie Stars #247 Johnny Bench SGC 8.5
1968 Topps Reds Rookie Stars #247 Johnny Bench SGC 8.5 / https://ebay.us/m/hYotU8

What to Collect: As with the other Hall of Famers, Bench’s 1968 Topps rookie card (with Ron Tompkins) would be a welcome addition to any collection. You can pick up an SGC 8.5 copy for less than $2,000, a steal for one of the greatest catchers to play the game.

Nolan Ryan: The Ryan Express Rolls On

Nolan Ryan isn’t just remembered—he’s revered. Over a career that spanned four decades, he became the ultimate symbol of durability, intensity, and intimidation. With seven no-hitters, over 5,700 strikeouts, and a fastball that refused to fade with age, Ryan’s impact on the mound remains unmatched. Today, he still draws long lines at card shows and remains active through his foundation and occasional public appearances.

1968 Topps Nolan Ryan #177 SGC 4.5
1968 Topps Nolan Ryan #177 SGC 4.5 / https://ebay.us/m/IdiYsG

What to Collect: Ryan’s 1968 Topps rookie card—shared with Jerry Koosman—is a cornerstone of the hobby. An SGC 4.5 can be found for around $850. For those seeking a personal touch, the Nolan Ryan Foundation offers autograph services starting at $75.

Mike Schmidt: Power, Defense, and Quiet Dominance

Often cited as the greatest third baseman in baseball history, Mike Schmidt combined Gold Glove defense with elite power, belting 548 home runs and winning three MVP awards. A lifelong Phillie, Schmidt played with a quiet intensity that earned him universal respect. He remains connected to the game as a broadcaster and ambassador, especially in Philadelphia, where he’s a legend on and off the field.

1973 Topps #615 Mike Schmidt Rookie PSA 7
1973 Topps #615 Mike Schmidt Rookie PSA 7 / https://ebay.us/m/f4wbfb

What to Collect: Schmidt’s 1973 Topps rookie, which also features Ron Cey and John Hilton, is a must-have for any Phillies collector. You can snag a PSA 7 graded copy for around $825.

Cal Ripken Jr.: The Iron Man’s Enduring Appeal

Cal Ripken Jr. redefined what it meant to show up, day in and day out. His 2,632 consecutive games shattered records and reshaped perceptions of commitment and professionalism. Today, he remains active through youth baseball programs, his foundation charity work, and autograph appearances, where fans still line up to thank him for showing up—for 17 straight seasons.

Cal Ripken Jr. 1982 Topps Traded #98T PSA 9
Cal Ripken Jr. 1982 Topps Traded #98T PSA 9 / https://ebay.us/m/TH7LB7

What to Collect: While Ripken debuted on a multi-player rookie card in the 1982 Topps base set, the real gem for collectors is his solo 1982 Topps Traded card. A PSA 9 copy typically runs about $475, making it a solid investment for one of baseball’s most consistent stars.

Why This Moment Matters

This isn’t just a story about rising card values. It’s about presence. It’s about showing up—at card shows, signings, and Q&As—while these legends are still in reasonably good health and can still share their stories. It’s about capturing moments that can’t be replicated once they’re gone.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:

Published |Modified
Lucas Mast
LUCAS MAST

Lucas Mast is a writer based in San Francisco East Bay, where he’s a season ticket holder for St. Mary’s basketball and a die-hard Stanford athletics fan. A lifelong collector of sneakers, sports cards, and pop culture, he also advises companies shaping the future of the hobby and sports. He’s driven by a curiosity about why people collect—and what those items reveal about the moments and memories that matter most.

Home/News