A Gallon of Michael Jordan’s McDonald’s BBQ Sauce is for Sale
Place this item in the category of unique and weird collectibles. A gallon of barbeque sauce from McDonald’s 1992 McJordan sandwich (named for the GOAT himself) is back on the market. For those unfamiliar, I’ll provide some background both on the McDonald’s promotion and this bottle of BBQ sauce.
Back in 1992, McDonald's ran a promotion involving Michael Jordan. They released a limited edition sandwich called the McJordan in regional areas around Chicago and in the midwest. According to the promotional material provided by McDonald's, the McJordan was the first McDonald's burger to be named after an individual. The burger was advertised to contain all of Jordan’s favorite ingredients. Specifically, the McJordan was a quarter pound burger topped with smoked bacon, cheese, onions, mustard, pickles and the special McJordan BBQ sauce. Michael Jordan even appeared in promotional materials and TV spots during that time.
The bottle of McJordan BBQ sauce first hit the market in 2012 when it was sold by former franchise owner Mort Bank who was living in North Dakota. Bank told reports back then that he was a collector and seller of lots of McDonald's memorabilia. He also stated in 2012 that he felt he might have been the only person to save a bottle he had placed for sale. Initially he had a hard time selling the bottle but after local and national news outlets picked up the story, the bottle ended up being purchased by someone in the Chicago area. At the time the bottle sold for almost $10,000. Now, 13 plus years after the original sale, a bottle of the same McJordan sauce has been placed for sale on eBay.
Currently, the bottle is for sale on eBay for almost $6,000 or best offer. It’s unclear at this time if it’s the same bottle that Mort Bank sold back in 2012 or if another unopened bottle reached the market. Along with the bottle, promotional materials including a poster and hoop are included as part of the sale. The description also lists the item as unopened and brand new which is really stretching the phrase “brand new”. I’m pretty sure if someone opened that bottle they would be violating the Geneva Convention’s statues on war crimes as after thirty plus years the contents of that bottle should be considered a chemical weapon. Regardless, this item will remain in the pantheon of quirky Michael Jordan collectibles that have sold for a lot of money.