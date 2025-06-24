NBA Draft Sleepers and Their Cards To Chase
The NBA Draft is an amazing time for a group of athletes who have worked their whole lives to break into the best basketball league in the world. While the first overall pick may not provide much mystery (welcome to Dallas, Cooper Flagg), one of the most intriguing parts of any draft night is which team can unearth a gem. Let's look at a couple of potential NBA Draft sleepers and some of their cards to chase.
Drake Powell, North Carolina
Ranked 14th in ESPN's 2024 NCAAB Recruiting Rankings, Powell has nice shooting touch but struggled offensively in his freshman campaign. He shot 37.9% from distance in his only season with North Carolina, and is stil lonly 19 years old. Viewed by most scouts as a long-term project, Powell may be better off sliding in the draft, which may help him find a way to a solid organization that can aid in his development. With decent size and versatility, Powell could be an effective two-way player down the line.
Powell was given card releases befitting his profile as an elite recruit, appearing in both Bowman and McDonald's All American sets. This 2024 Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American Tie-Dye Auto Refractor numbered to 25 sold for $304 on June 1.
Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga
Nembhard certainly has the pedigree to be a good NBA player. The brother of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, Ryan put together a fantastic college career with Creighton and Gonzaga. The younger Nembhard is more of a pure point guard than combo guard Andrew, and in fact led the NCAA with 9.8 assists per game last year. For good measure, he scored 10.5 points per game, while shooting over 40% from three-point range.
Could Tyrese Haliburton's success create more space for more traditional point guard play going forward? His lack of size is a concern, but for starters, Nembhard could provide minutes as a floor general for a bench unit as he develops.
Nembhard's cards remain very affordable. This 2024 Bowman Chrome Basketball Superfractor sold for $131 on May 29 of this year. His 1st Bowman from 2022/23 sold for $275 in July of 2023.
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Ok, sure, Bailey's not a sleeper by the textbook definition. His draft status, however, is a bit of a mystery. After being considered a near-lock for a top 3 selection most of the year, the draft process has led to question marks about where he wants to play, and if teams at the very top of the draft want to take a chance on the talented forward from Rutgers.
However, there's little doubt that Bailey is an incredibly talented prospect, who could become an All-Star one day. If he falls to a team like the Wizards at pick number 6, Bailey could get a boatload of usage, and be elevated to a franchise cornerstone very quickly.
Some of Bailey's most valuable cards to date come in Dual Auto form. His Dual Auto with fellow 2025 NBA Draftee Cooper Flagg has been a hot chase already.
Bailey formed a dynamic duo with presumptive second-overall draft pick Dylan Harper at Rutgers. While the team success did not follow, both showed glimpses of incredible potential. This 2024 Bowman's Best Dual Auto numbered to 25 sold for $850 on June 23. In fact, there's been a run on top-end Bailey cards of late. with 15 sales of $500 or more since June 1.