Livvy Dunne Buys Rare Paul Skenes Card for Thousands
At Fanatics Fest NYC, Olivia “Livvy” Dunne once again proved she’s all-in on boyfriend Paul Skenes—this time with her wallet. Dunne negotiated the price of a rare 2024 Bowman’s Best Paul Skenes Animae card—numbered to just five copies and graded PSA 10—from $3,000 down to $2,850 at the Steel City Collectibles booth.
But Dunne wasn’t buying for a deal—she was buying for love, legacy, and a little bit of flex. It was a playful but pointed move from someone who’s made “supportive girlfriend” into a public, fan-favorite persona. From her viral posts to in-game appearances, Dunne has fully embraced Skenes’ MLB rise—and now, she’s got the cardboard to prove it.
Couple Goals
The couple first met at LSU in 2023, introduced through mutual friends. Their first date was a simple ice cream outing (despite Skenes not really liking ice cream), and their relationship became public when Dunne wore his jersey during LSU’s College World Series run.
Since then, they’ve emerged as a Gen Z power couple: he was the 2023 MLB #1 draft pick and 2024 NL Rookie of the Year; she has over 13 million followers across social media, has made multiple appearances in Sports Illustrated—including as a cover model for the 2025 Swimsuit Issue, and scored a NCAA gymnastics championship at LSU.
Making Fanatics Fest Her Own
In 2024, Dunne threw a ceremonial pitch in full Skenes uniform (fake mustache included), cartwheeling across the stage and mimicking her boyfriend’s famous pitching style.
At Fanatics Fest NYC 2025, Dunne has been an extremely active participant. From visiting the $1.11 million Paul Skenes Topps MLB Debut Patch card on display at the Dick’s Sporting Goods booth, to chowing down on chicken tenders alongside world-champion eater Joey Chestnut, to accidentally breaking a FIFA replica trophy in a soccer shootout, she’s been one of the event’s most entertaining and unforgettable figures.
Return the Favor? Here's What Skenes Could Scoop Up
If Paul Skenes wants to even the score in cardboard, there are some standout Livvy Dunne cards he could chase for his collection. Paul could pick up their 2024 Topps Now (with Skenes) in PSA 10 for around $35. If he wanted to spend some of his major league salary, there’s always her 2023 Leaf Exotic 1/1 on-card auto in PSA 9, currently listed for around $ 2,500.
Dunne’s cards are gaining steam in the hobby—especially among collectors who love a crossover between sports stardom and social media influence. Once Skenes picks up one of these, the collector couple status will be officially mutual.