Anthony Edwards 2020 Panini Flawless Rookie Auto Ruby Sells For Thousands
When it comes to the modern-day basketball card marketplace, there’s no doubt that scarcity sells and a perfect example of that came on May 25th when a 2020 Panini Flawless Anthony Edwards Ruby Parallel Autograph graded PSA 9 (with an Auto Grade of 10) sold for $5,399 via the ALT auction platform.
With the Minnesota Timberwolves making a deep run into the Western Conference Finals, this card clearly sends a strong message to the hobby and that is the fact that high-end Anthony Edward’s cards are in serious demand.
With their traditional metal briefcase boxes having a $2,500 to $6,000, Panini Flawless remains one of the most expensive and sought-after sets among basketball collectors. Not only are these briefcases expensive, but they also give collectors the opportunity to find encased cards with and without coveted gems, hand-signed on-card autographs, and some of the most exciting and jaw-dropping Rookie Patch Autographs (RPAs), the hobby has ever seen.
With a print run of only 15 copies the Ruby parallel is sure to add an extra layer of exclusivity not just to the card itself but to the collection of the winning bidder. As a key member of Team USA’s 2024 Gold Medal Winning Olympic Team and now a mission-critical star of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards has solidified himself among many of the biggest names that step foot on the court.
In a market that sees its demand driven by both star power and scarcity, this card checks all of the key boxes high-end collectors are searching for. Does it possess a high grade? Yes. Does it possess both a high grade for the card and well as its coinciding autograph? Yes. Has Anthony Edwards elevated his game enough to be considered among the best of the best to play in the modern game? Yes. By answering “Yes” to the above three questions, not only does card stand-out, it takes its well-deserved place as a cornerstone for any collection.
Although the Timberwolves are currently up and against ropes in this year’s Western Conference Finals, there’s a very good chance the buyer got a great deal on a card that possesses significant upside potential, especially if Edwards signs a long-term extension with Minnesota and the team can make deep playoff runs over the next three-to-five years.