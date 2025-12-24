2025 Flawless Baseball Release Preview

Flawless is a brand in the hobby that does not need much of an introduction, as it encompasses multiple sports. The Baseball version may get overlooked at times however, due to the lack of licensing. Slated to releaase on December 24th, the 2025 edition delivers many chases for collectors, including Gemstones. Boxes will contain 10 cards, indicating how high end the product is.

RELATED: Hobby U: An education on Buyback card history

Ahead of release, here is a look at the 2025 edition of Flawless Baseball.

This year's release to contain guaranteed Gemstone Cards

2025 Flawless Baseball is coming out swinging for the fences, guaranteeing two Gemstone Cards in every box. These types of cards have been featured in other hobby releases, but the preview images shared show that these cards have great eye appeal. There are a few varieties that can be found, including 3000 Hit Club Gems. These cards feature gems where the zeros are, putting three gems on one card.

2025 Flawless Baseball Honus Wagner 3000 Hit Club Gems | Checklist Insider

RELATED: Ken Griffey Jr.'s Bubble Gum Card is Popping The Hobby

There is also the All Rise Gems. The Aaron Judge version of the card has 10 Gems on one card, and is a one of one. It alludes to his last name by having a gavel on the card, which has three gems of it's own on it. Without question, this particular card will be sought after by Judge and Yankees collectors in the hobby.

2025 Flawless Baseball Aaron Judge All Rise Gems | Checklist Insider

Autograph chases include prospects and legends of the game

Autographs will be feature prospects and legends of the game. While a complete checklist has not been released at the time of writing, Ethan Holliday is one of the confirmed signers. Drafted 4th overall by the Rockies earlier this year, prospectors will be on the lookout for this card.

2025 Flawless Baseball Ethan Holliday 2025 Draft Class Signatures | Checklist Insider

RELATED: Inside the NFL's Recent Spike in Hobby Demand

Legends are featured primarily through the use of patch autographs. For example, a Roger Clemens card from the set features a three color patch, along with an autograph at the bottom of the card.

2025 Flawless Baseball Roger Clemens Prime Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

Relics include patches and Bat Knobs

Patches and Bat Knobs are additional chase elements within the product. The Bat Knobs will be very limited, and feature the bottom of the bat within the card. These have been inserted in products before, and they always command interest and value.

2025 Flawless Baseball Cal Ripken Jr Bat Knob | Checklist Insider

eBay Live break occurring December 24th at 8 PM EST

Upon release, breaks will start to take place on eBay Live. On release day, BreaksNTakes will be running a team break of the product. This is a format where a collector is able to bid on and purchase a team, and they would receive all of the cards for that team once all of the boxes are opened. For those who collect teams, this is the ideal format.

The break will begin on December 24th at 8 PM EST, and it can be found here.

BreaksNTakes Live Event: Wednesday, December 24th at 8 PM EST | eBay Live

2025 Flawless Baseball is one of the highest-end Baseball releases of the year. It's offerings make collectors forget about the lack of licensing, and focus on the eye appeal and chase elements that it contains. The product is currently scheduled to release on December 24th.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: