Anthony Edwards Cards Rising as He Aims to Take Down LeBron, Luka and the Lakers
Last night, Anthony Edwards scored 29 points to go along with 8 rebounds and 8 assists in leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 2-1 series lead over LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Considered one of the future faces of the NBA, the 24-year old is continuing to put together an impressive post-season resume. Edwards saw of Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic on the way to the Western Conference Finals last year, and this time round is two games away from taking care of LeBron and Luka. Long a hot name in The Hobby, could a postseason run lift Edwards and his cards even higher?
Since yesterday alone, we've seen three big Edwards sales. At the top of the list is a PSA 9 National Treasures patch auto /99 that sold for over $44,000. The card sold for as much as $58,800 in 2022, but this is the highest value the card has received since May of 2024. The card sold for $26,400 in August of last year, and again for $36,600 last December.
A PSA 10 Crown Royale Kaboom! numbered to 75 sold for $8,699 yesterday. The card sold for the same price in January, and did go for $9,400 on April 11.
A PSA 9 Edwards National Treasures Patch Auto Horizontal /75 sold for $7,236 yesterday as well. This is the highest price recorded, per Card Ladder, ever paid for this version of the card. Three previous sales range from just over $5,000 - $7,223.
A slow start to the season may have taken a bit of shine off Edwards and Minnesota, but including Friday's win, the Timberwolves are now 19-5 in the last 24 games. Edwards averaged 31.4 PPG in April. Since April 1, his Card Ladder Rate of Growth is 5.02%.
Already a bonafide superstar, Edwards has showed up in huge moments. A playoff battle against the Lakers will continue to draw a ton of attention his way, and if he can emerge victorious, his cards