Shohei Ohtani Tokyo Series 1/1 Card Pulled

A collector has pulled the ultra-rare Shohei Ohtani "World Tour Domination" Tokyo Series 1/1 card just as Ohtani prepares for the MLB Tokyo Series. With massive global appeal, this card is set to become a grail-level chase in the hobby.

Matt Schilling

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani grounds out to first against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale in Phoenix on March 10, 2025.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani grounds out to first against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale in Phoenix on March 10, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Shohei Ohtani hype train just hit another gear! A collector has pulled the insanely rare "World Tour Domination" Tokyo Series 1/1 card, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect. With Ohtani set to take center stage in the MLB Tokyo Series, where his Los Angeles Dodgers will battle the Chicago Cubs at the legendary Tokyo Dome on March 20-21, this card is already shaping up to be one of the biggest hobby headlines of the year.

This one-of-a-kind masterpiece is both an incredible collectible and a piece of modern day history. Ohtani’s global dominance is unmatched, and with baseball fever running high in Japan, this Tokyo Series-themed chase card is destined to be an absolute game-changer for collectors. With his autographs and rare parallels already commanding record-breaking prices, there’s no telling how high this one will go if it ever hits the secondary market.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) against the Los Angeles Angels
Feb 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As MLB continues to expand its global reach, the Tokyo Series is set to be an electrifying showcase, and Ohtani’s presence only amplifies the excitement. For collectors, this 1/1 bombshell is simply a snapshot of greatness and one that will have the hobby buzzing for weeks if not the entire MLB season.

