Tokyo Series Game 2 Cards for Stars Tommy Edman and Kiki Hernandez
The second game of the 2025 MLB regular season took place in Tokyo, Japan and was part of the MLB Tokyo Series which featured the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. Although fans were certainly excited to see hometown hero Shohei Ohtani hit a HR in front of the capacity crowd at the Tokyo Dome, it was the performances of both Tommy Edman and Enrique "Kiki" Hernandez that led the Dodgers to a 6-3 win over the Cubs.
As collectors and hobbyists, we’re always looking to keep a strong finger on the pulse of what Shohei Ohtani is doing, but very rarely are we taking a closer look at his highly talented teammates with that said, I wanted to spotlight a few of PSA 10 graded rookie cards of both Tommy Edman and Kiki Hernandez.
Tommy Edman, Second Base (2B), Los Angeles Dodgers (Game 2 Batting Performance: 1-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R) – When it comes to his rookie cards, featuring him in a St. Louis Cardinals uniform, there’s no doubt that his 2019 Topps Update #US84 PSA 10 is one the most sought after and with recent sales in and around the $20 - $30 mark, it’s a great piece for most collectors to add and one that doesn’t break the bank.
Enrique "Kiki" Hernandez, Right Field, Los Angeles Dodgers (Game 2 Batting Performance: 1-3, 1 HR, 1 Run, 3 RBI)– When it comes to his rookie cards, the one card that stands out the most to me is his 2015 Topps Update #117 with recent sales in and around the $5 - $10 mark, it’s also a great piece for most any collector to grab at an affordable price.
In conclusion, it's easy for collectors and hobbyists to be drawn to superstars like Shohei Ohtani, but additional value can often be found in his teammates who are all key contributors for the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was clear that both Tommy Edman and Kiki Hernandez made an impact in the second game of the Tokyo series, and as a result, their rookie cards present affordable opportunities for collectors and low-to-mid-range investors.