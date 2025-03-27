Michael Jordan’s First NBA Jersey Sold for Huge Amount
The first professional jersey that Michael Jordan wore for the Chicago Bulls has sold again per an announcement by Sotheby's Auction House. The autographed jersey sold for $4.125 million and is the only jersey game worn photo matched jersey to ever make it to auction from Jordan’s 1984-85 rookie year. The photo matching was done by MeiGray and forensic analysts Proven Data. The jersey was specifically matched to preseason games that took place on October 5, 7,13, and 18 during the preseason, hence the claim that it was Jordan’s first professional jersey. A third company, Sports Investors Authenticators (SIA) also photo-matched the jersey but only for the October 7th and 13th games. SIA also provided authentication for the large autograph present on the front of the jersey.
An interesting note about the jersey is that it appears to have been repurposed from other players. Along the back, there are darkened stains along the name and number that are visible that show where the names of other players were present. The last time the jersey was sold at auction by Grey Flannel Auctions included a letter from the Bulls head of PR in 1985 that read "If that jersey has a number and name change, sounds like you have the very first jersey this organization issued Michael Jordan" adding further credence to the claim of it being Jordan’s first professional jersey.
The sale of the rookie year Jordan jersey is the fifth most expensive jersey ever sold. Two of the three others that topped this sale were also Michael Jordan jerseys including one worn during the 1996-97 for 17 games that sold for $4.7 million and the famous “Last Dance” jersey that still holds the all-time record sale of $10.097 million. The last time this jersey was sold at auction the price was $66,000 so the $4.25 million is an incredible return on investment for the previous owner.
Many NBA fans and collectors (myself included) still believe that Michael Jordan is the greatest to ever play the game. As such, his memorabilia and card market has remained incredibly strong some twenty plus years after his retirement and has only gotten stronger. In my opinion, I don’t think it will be slowing down anytime soon.