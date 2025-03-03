LeBron James & Michael Jordan Dual Auto Card Soars at Auction
The 2003 Upper Deck Legends Rookie Impressions Dual Autographs #MJLJ featuring both LeBron James and Michael Jordan has long been regarded as one of the most coveted modern-era basketball cards. On February 27, 2025, this legendary card, graded BGS 9.5 with a perfect 10 autograph, sold for a staggering $73,200 via ALT Auctions, cementing its place among the most valuable dual-signed basketball cards in the hobby.
What makes this card so special is the unparalleled significance of the two athletes it features. Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, and LeBron James, a generational talent who has spent over two decades redefining the sport, together on one autographed card is a collector's dream. The 2003-04 season was LeBron’s rookie year, making this one of his earliest and most desirable signed cards.
The card’s scarcity in high grades further adds to its appeal. According to population reports, there are only 4 PSA 10s, 7 PSA 9s, and 1 PSA 8 in existence. On the BGS side, there is only 1 BGS 10, 4 BGS 9.5s (including the one that just sold), 8 BGS 9s, and 1 BGS 8. With fewer than 30 copies graded across both companies and only a handful at elite levels, it’s no surprise that demand has continued to skyrocket.
The recent $73,200 sale is the latest chapter in the card’s remarkable appreciation over the years. Previous recorded sales include:
- Best Offer (eBay, 2/4/17): $6,500
- Buy It Now (eBay, 9/23/17): $7,500
- Auction (eBay, 10/23/19): $19,753
The explosive growth of the sports card market over the last few years, combined with the rise of alternative auction platforms like ALT, has created new opportunities for collectors and investors to access rare, high-grade, iconic cards.
As record-setting prices become more common, the intersection between sports memorabilia and alternative investments continues to strengthen, making grail-tier collectibles like this dual autograph card even more desirable for high-end buyers.
The sustained interest in LeBron James and Michael Jordan ensures that demand for this card will remain high, and with only a limited number in existence as noted by above referenced population report, future sales will undoubtedly command attention, potentially driving prices even higher.