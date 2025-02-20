Logan Paul Considering selling his Record-Breaking Pokemon Pikachu
Multimedia personality Logan Paul said he is considering selling his record-breaking Pikachu playing card. Instagram @stephqwinn posted a short video on his feed.
This rare, 1998 PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card was bought by Paul in April 2022 for $5.275 million, which still holds the Guinness World Record for highest paid Pokémon card in a private sale.
The seller was an Emirati collector named Dubsy, and the deal went down at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai where Paul paid a little more than $4 million plus another Pokémon card worth $1.25 million.
The Pikachu Illustrator card earns the high price tag because of it's rarity. Just 39 were made and were given out through a Japanese magazine contest. Also pushing this card's dollar value is the fact that this PSA 10 is a pop 1, none other in the world.
Paul debuted his purchase at WWE's Wrestlemania 38, making his grand entrance with the card encased in a custom $80,000 necklace charm.
It remains to be seen if he is actually serious about selling. Or if this is a marketing ploy to generate likes and clicks. And either scenario is believable for a personality like Paul.
And it will be interesting to see how much it would go for if he actually puts it up for sale. When he bought it in April 2022, the market was still coming off the high of the COVID boom. While it is not as high as it was in 2022, Pokémon cards are hot right now and if he wants to unload it now might be the right time.