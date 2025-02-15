Paul Skenes Liquid Gold 1/1 Pull Shared Between Father and Son
The 1/1 Liquid Gold Paul Skenes from 2024 Diamond Icons has been found! Sharing the moment with his son, the card was pulled at Nashcards' Memphis location.
Wade Rodgers, VP of Nashcards, was able to talk about the memorable pull. The man who pulled the card (who wishes to remain anonymous), is a regular customer who frequently brings his young son in to rip boxes and packs.
On this day, the man opted to open some Diamond Icons, and the rare Skenes wasn't the first thing that jumped out when they opened the product.
“Oddly enough, a couple of cards ahead of that Liquid Gold there was a redemption," Rodgers said. "So we were all kind of focused on the redemption.”
The redemption was quickly passed over when the top of the gold card peaked out the top.
"While they were getting to the redemption the buyer commented, 'there’s something gold down here,'" Rodgers said.
The buyer slow rolled it and saw the Pirates hat peak out, revealed more of the card and saw the iconic Skenes mustache and the mood was utter elation. Shortly after, almost immediately, they saw the 1/1. According to Rodgers, it took some time to figure out what they had on their hands. After all, it was a parallel making it's debut in the collecting world, deemed 'Ultra Rare' by Topps, and on top of it all, it was a 1/1.
“When [he] pulled the card he did not really know what he had hit,” Rodgers said. “We had to do a little research to find out.”
After the aura of reveling in the gold dissipated, the next and obvious question is what will the card be valued at.
“The one question I’ve been asked all week is, 'what’s that card worth?’” Rodgers said.
It’s going to be incredibly hard to price, according to Rodgers. He said there is a Liquid Silver Elly De La Cruz up on sale right now for $35,000, but it remains to be seen how much these parallels will ultimately go for. While it isn’t known what the print run it, just that it’s ‘ultra rare,’ according to Topps.
When asked if you could tell that the card was something unique and different, Rodgers said "100 percent." He said while going through that pack, and flipping through the cards, that it stuck out like a soar thumb.
"It shines different than a regular refractor," he said.
While the thrill of a huge pull is a moment unto itself, the opportunity to share it with a loved one, your child, takes it to a whole nother level. Looking at the post by Topps, the smiles from ear to ear from both father and son illustrate the roots of the hobby. The little guy probably doesn't comprehend the value of the card, but he knows who Paul Skenes is, and that it was his dad that pulled the card for them to share.