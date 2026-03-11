Pokémon has one of the largest Trading Card Game communities in the world, and it just so happens that the brand is celebrating its 30th anniversary this 2026. This celebration has led to increased hype for everything related to Pokémon including its already popular TCG space.

Given all the increased talk surrounding the Pokémon TCG, along with weekly announcements regarding upcoming releases, individual cards have been on an uptick in recent months For those that have been performing way better than others, here are the breakout cards of 2026 so far.

Note: cards were determined not only by their growth percentage, but also actual monetary value.

BGS 8 1st Edition Charizard

The most expensive sum paid for a BGS 8 1st Edition Charizard is $30,000. | CardLadder

The 1st Edition Charizard is a historic figure in the card community as a whole and its popularity has never wavered throughout the years. That being said, there have been multiple sales of this card in a BGS 8 grade this 2026, and each one is just more expensive than the other.

This particular Charizard card sold in January twice with sales of $14,000 and $16,000. A BGS 8 1st Edition Charizard sold again on February 1 through eBay for $25,000, and finally the most recent sale came over a week later through a Fanatics Auction where the final price ended up being a new record of $30,000.

1997 Topsun

Cards from the 1997 Topsun set have been on the rise. | CardLadder

The label may say it's from 1995, but the set was really only created and distributed two years later. The 1997 Japanese Topsun set featured Pokémon from the first generation with card designs that are distinct from the traditional style used by Wizards of the Coast and later on the Pokémon Company.

While sales for these cards aren't that common compared to those produced in the main sets, some have been selling for record prices in 2026. The top spots belong to PSA 9 copies of Slowbro, Arbok, and Pidgeot with around a 400% uptick in valuation over the last three months.

PSA 10 2013 15th Anniversary Promo Pikachu

PSA 10 15th Anniversary Promo Pikachu | CardLadder

This card may come as a surprise to some people, but the numbers don't lie. This 15th anniversary Pikachu promo from the Black and White era all the way back in 2013 has surged into the five-digit mark for the first time in history.

This Pikachu card went for $9,000 in early February before jumping up more than twice the amount to a new all-time record of $18,152.40 for a total growth of +142.03% since January 1, 2026.

Munch Promos

The 2018 Munch promos have been steadily gaining steam on the market in 2026 | CardLadder

The promo cards from 2018's Munch collection, which were a set of cards inspired by Edvard Munch's painting The Scream, are still in the green after an incredibly strong 2025. There have already been record-setting sales in March 2026 alone for a number of cards.

A PSA 10 copy of the Mimikyu #289/SM-P promo card sold in auction just days ago for $18,600 — the highest sum ever paid for this particular collectible. Other record-breaking Munch sales include $2,551 auction for the Rowlet #290/SM-P variant and $15,600 for the Pikachu #288/SM-P card.