Jackson Jobe Cards After Tigers' Top Prospect is Named to Starting Rotation
On the heels of the recent announcement that Jackson Jobe, the top Detroit Tigers prospect, and #5 prospect per MLB Pipeline, has earned a spot in the team's starting rotation , the buzz is building around what could be a strong staff. Jobe, considered a strong contender for AL Rookie of the Year honors, has electric stuff. Per MLB Pipeline's scouting report, "The 6-foot-2 righty grabbed headlines when he touched 101.8 mph in a Spring Training game on March 12 -- the highest velocity recorded by Statcast during 2024 Spring Training." Jobe has been given a great opportunity, and collectors will be paying attention.
Three Jackson Jobe cards were released in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1. On March 23, the biggest Jobe sale of a 2025 Topps card yet, came in at $500, for his 1990 Topps Baseball Autographed Card numbered to 5. Over the last week, 18 auto cards from Jobe's 2025 Series 1 offerings have sold from $48 - $500.
Sales of Jobe's All Aces insert card have ranged from $100 - $202, with the two highest sales coming in the last week.
The third and final Jobe card in the 2025 Series 1 set is a Baseball Stars insert. A /10 auto sold for $200 on February 28. A /150 auto went for $48 on March 17.
The top Jackson Jobe sale to date, per Card Ladder, was for his 2021 1st Bowman Draft Chrome Superfractor 1-of-1, which sold for $7,500 on December 7, 2024. Autos of Jobe's 2021 1st Bowman Draft Chrome card are currently listed on Ebay, with the low end starting at $95. A Red Auto /5 is listed at $9,999.
Given a chance to perform at the big league level for what should be a competitive Tigers club, Jobe's cards are certainly worth keeping an eye on. He should get a larger rollout in other releases, and his MLB Rookie Debut Patch Auto card could be one of the most sought-after in this year's class.