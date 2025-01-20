Saquon Barkley Could Be The Football Player To Buy Before The Super Bowl
The 2018 sports draft classes across every sport in the US represent one of the best we’ve seen in decades. The NFL draft class, in particular, is filled with some of the league’s top players today. Quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield lead the class, but from a sports card perspective, the most intriguing player might be Saquon Barkley.
Can Saquon Barkley Change The Landscape Of Football Cards?
Barkley’s 205-yard performance in this year’s divisional round places him in the top five for all-time playoff rushing yards in a single game.
Whether you’re looking for Prizm or Optic base cards, or higher-end National Treasures or Contenders Autographs, quarterbacks hold the top spot price-wise. However, Barkley’s cards are still highly noteworthy.
Since the start of the season, Barkley’s Prizm PSA 10 card has risen in value from around $60 to recent sales nearing $130. The Prizm PSA 10 population for this card currently stands at 1,015.
Usually, when a player has a successful run like this, their PSA population tends to increase. But when comparing Barkley’s population to Josh Allen’s Prizm PSA 10, Allen’s population is roughly 2,100. While Barkley’s population could double over time, it’s still relatively low compared to many modern players. Plus, with the product now being eight years old, finding gradeable Prizm cards might be increasingly difficult.
Barkley also has other notable base cards, such as his Optic or Select rookies, but the best value is likely with Prizm. It’s important to keep in mind the football cycle when deciding when to buy and sell. You can expect Barkley’s card prices to dip slightly after the Super Bowl, so his cards might work better as a quick flip or a longer-term hold.
Quinn Ewers & Arch Manning's Sports Card Impact
At this point, with the Eagles advancing to the NFC Championship Game, it’s hard to argue that the Giants not re-signing Barkley was a bad move. Could it go down as one of the worst non-signings of all time? If Barkley wins a Super Bowl or has another monster season like this year, there’s a strong chance it will.