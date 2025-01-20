Collectibles On SI

Saquon Barkley Could Be The Football Player To Buy Before The Super Bowl

Saquon added another record to his resume this season in the playoffs

Adam Palmer

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The 2018 sports draft classes across every sport in the US represent one of the best we’ve seen in decades. The NFL draft class, in particular, is filled with some of the league’s top players today. Quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield lead the class, but from a sports card perspective, the most intriguing player might be Saquon Barkley.

Can Saquon Barkley Change The Landscape Of Football Cards?

Barkley’s 205-yard performance in this year’s divisional round places him in the top five for all-time playoff rushing yards in a single game.

Whether you’re looking for Prizm or Optic base cards, or higher-end National Treasures or Contenders Autographs, quarterbacks hold the top spot price-wise. However, Barkley’s cards are still highly noteworthy.

2018 prizm Saquon Barkley PSA 10
2018 prizm Saquon Barkley PSA 10 / Image courtesy of Cardladder

Since the start of the season, Barkley’s Prizm PSA 10 card has risen in value from around $60 to recent sales nearing $130. The Prizm PSA 10 population for this card currently stands at 1,015.

Josh Allen vs Saquon Barkley cardladder
Josh Allen vs Saquon Barkley cardladder / Image courtesy of cardladder

Usually, when a player has a successful run like this, their PSA population tends to increase. But when comparing Barkley’s population to Josh Allen’s Prizm PSA 10, Allen’s population is roughly 2,100. While Barkley’s population could double over time, it’s still relatively low compared to many modern players. Plus, with the product now being eight years old, finding gradeable Prizm cards might be increasingly difficult.

Saquon Barkley Optic and Select rookie
Saquon Barkley Optic and Select rookie / Images courtesy of ebay

Barkley also has other notable base cards, such as his Optic or Select rookies, but the best value is likely with Prizm. It’s important to keep in mind the football cycle when deciding when to buy and sell. You can expect Barkley’s card prices to dip slightly after the Super Bowl, so his cards might work better as a quick flip or a longer-term hold.

At this point, with the Eagles advancing to the NFC Championship Game, it’s hard to argue that the Giants not re-signing Barkley was a bad move. Could it go down as one of the worst non-signings of all time? If Barkley wins a Super Bowl or has another monster season like this year, there’s a strong chance it will.

Adam has been a sports content creator since 2016, initially focusing on creating sports-related graphics for his Instagram page. In 2018, he transitioned to writing and podcasting about sports cards. Since then, he has worked both independently and with companies within the industry, producing podcasts, videos, and written content on sports cards.