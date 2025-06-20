Touring the $200 Million Museum of Greatness at Fanatics Fest
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 has officially kicked off at the Javits Center, and the buzz is real. Headlining the event is the Museum of Greatness Presented by Sports Illustrated—a 10,500-square-foot collector’s dream packed with history, emotion, and jaw-dropping memorabilia. We've been given an early look, and trust us: this is more than just a museum. It’s a moment.
A Stadium Built for Legends
Designed like a stadium and filled with 20 immersive modules, the Museum of Greatness takes fans on a journey through sports history and hobby culture. Each section—“GOATs,” “Rising Stars,” “Barrier Breakers,” “Women in Sports,” and “Entertainment”—showcases defining moments and legendary athletes across generations and sports.
Presented by Sports Illustrated, Powered by Passion
This one-of-a-kind exhibit is curated in partnership with Fanatics Collectibles, Fanatics Authentic, proudly presented by Sports Illustrated. The result? A potent mix of storytelling, legacy, and collector energy that you won’t find anywhere else.
A Collector’s Dream on Display
Among the treasures we spotted during our private tour:
- Lionel Messi: A full display featuring his game-worn jersey, armband, cleats, ball, and a stunning patch autograph card.
- Mickey Mantle: Not just his iconic 1951 Bowman rookie card—but the original photograph used to design it.
- Honus Wagner: A rare T206 card, the crown jewel of vintage collecting.
- Vintage Topps Wax Packs: Sealed packs from the 1950s to today, each paired with the star cards collectors might pull.
- Michael Jordan: His 1998 “Last Dance” Finals jersey, a 1997 Fleer Precious Metal Gems Green card valued at $8 million, and his one-of-one 1998 Fleer Metal Gem Masters.
- Tom Brady: Ultra-premium Brady cards, alongside Super Bowl–worn jerseys.
- Shohei Ohtani: His 2024 All-Star Game uniform and three rookie cards with a collective value topping $1 million.
- LeBron James: His 2003 Ultimate Rookie Logoman and a PSA 10 Topps Chrome Superfractor from 2024.
- MLB Debut Patches: More than 50 debut patches from one of the hobby’s most talked-about releases.
A Rare Glimpse Into Private Collections
The museum’s jaw-dropping inventory is powered by deep partnerships with athletes and more than 30 private collectors. Many of these items are on public display for the very first time, offering fans a rare peek behind the curtain of the high-end collecting world.
Visit Now
Whether you’re in it for the nostalgia, the grails, or just the vibes, the Museum of Greatness delivers. It’s open now through June 22 at Fanatics Fest NYC—and it’s the ultimate tribute to the athletes and stories that define greatness.