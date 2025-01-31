Collectibles On SI

Wembanyama's Jersey from Swap Climbs in 2025 Winter Goldin 100 Auction

After Wemby went viral for his jersey swap with a young fan, that same jersey found its way to auction. A look at where things stand.

Michael Terry

Victor Wembanyama exchanges jerseys with a young fan
Victor Wembanyama exchanges jerseys with a young fan / Screengrab via San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) on X/Twitter
In late December, following a 19-point, 7-rebound, 4-assist, 6-block effort in a ten-point win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama had a heart-warming moment with a young fan, wearing a youth-sized Wemby jersey while holding a sign that read "Victor Wembanyama, will you swap jerseys with me?" The star was more than happy to do so, and the result was the capturing of a fun viral moment as the kid and the 7-foot, 5-inch All-Star stood for a photo, holding each other's jerseys. But that wasn't the last of it.

News emerged a few weeks later that the jersey Wemby had gifted the youngster was to be put up for auction, in the 2025 Winter Goldin 100. The turn of events wasn't greeted with adulation in all corners of The Hobby and the sports world, with some feeling that it was a cynical end to what was a sweet moment between fan-and-player, and a spontaneous generosity from a superstar-in-the-making. Wemby himself responded online with a tear-filled emoji.

But, no matter where you stand on the decision of this family to sell Wembanyama's jersey, the auction, as they say, must go on. Bidding opened at $10,000 with a listing that built up the jersey's viral fame. At time of writing, Goldin has already seen 12 bids, with the current leader coming in on January 29 at $22,000. Bidding comes to a close on February 22, so there's plenty of time for this to rise further.

Victor Wembanyama Game-Used, Photo-Matched San Antonio Spurs City Edition Jersey / Goldin

Wemby's rookie debut jersey was auctioned by Sotheby's in November of 2023. It was expected to command somewhere between $80,000 and $120,000. Instead, 62 bids sent the price through the roof. The winning bid came in at $762,000 - the most-ever paid for a rookie jersey.

