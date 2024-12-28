Victor Wembanyama Had Adorable Jersey Swap With Young Spurs Fan
Victor Wembanyama brought a new wrinkle to postgame jersey swaps after San Antonio's 96-87 win in Brooklyn over the Nets on Friday night.
A young Spurs fan, outfitted in a youth-sized Wembanyama jersey standing four feet closer to the ground, held a sign that read "Victor Wembanyama, will you swap jerseys with me?" Wemby took notice and completed the most adorable jersey swap to date.
Wembanyama made a young fan's night, which he has become accustomed to. In November, another young fan tapped Wembanyama on the back after a game to ask for an autograph. He did the fan one better, pulling off his game-worn jersey for the fan to take home as the best souvenir in the arena.
On Friday night in Brooklyn, Wembanyama helped the Spurs to a win with 19 points, seven rebounds, six blocks and four assists. San Antonio's win comes after a tough loss to the New York Knicks on Christmas Day where Wembanyama dropped 42 points and grabbed 18 rebounds at Madison Square Garden.
Wemby and the Spurs bounced back while he gave a young fan the memory of a lifetime and changed the jersey swap game forever in the process.