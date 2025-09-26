Tottenham Target Expected to Complete Man City ‘U-Turn’
Manchester City winger Savinho is expected to sign a new contract with the club, just weeks after showing an interest in leaving to join Tottenham Hotspur.
New Spurs manager Thomas Frank set his sights on Savinho in early August and a formal approach was made to City who, while reluctant to lose the Brazilian, made it clear he would be able to move for the right price.
Savinho is even said to have made it clear he would be interested in joining Spurs, believing Frank would be able to offer him more consistent minutes in the build-up to the World Cup. City were reported to have settled on Real Madrid’s Rodrygo as a dream replacement if Spurs did pay up for Savinho, but a sufficient bid did not arrive before Deadline Day.
With Savinho seeing just 16 minutes of Premier League action so far this season, reports of a fresh approach from Spurs have been rife. But Fabrizio Romano reports an imminent contract extension is on the way.
City and Savinho are in the final stages of an agreement which is set to keep the 21-year-old at the Etihad Stadium for “the long term”.
After joining Pep Guardiola’s side from fellow City Football Group side Troyes in 2024, Savinho quickly established himself as an important player for the Cityzens. He ended his debut season with 13 assists and three goals across all competitions, despite being restricted to just 21 Premier League starts.
There were stages during the summer in which a move to Spurs for Savinho seemed close to a certainty, but City turned down two bids for the Brazilian and ultimately decided talks had dragged on to a point at which finding a suitable replacement would no longer be possible.
A mystery injury sidelined Savinho for the first few weeks of the campaign, sparking obvious questions about the impact of Spurs’ interest, but he has since featured in City’s last four games and scored his first goal of the season in the Carabao Cup triumph over Huddersfield Town.