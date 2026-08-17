The Basketball Hobby Timeline: 1948 Brings A Key Set To Collectors

There is no denying the power that the sport of Basketball has in the hobby in 2026. However, this was not always the case - Baseball was the most popular sport, especially when it came to the hobby. It wasn't until the 1940s that the first dedicated set was released; before then, not many Basketball cards were up for grabs in the hobby.

This marks the start of the Basketball Hobby Timeline, a series that will map how the Basketball hobby has evolved. Baseball and Football will also be covered in their own series, so keep an eye out for those as well. On that note, let's head back to 1948.

The State of the Basketball Hobby Prior to 1948

Before 1948, no standalone Basketball sets were released. Therefore, the conclusion could be made that there was not much of a Basketball hobby. The only cards that were released came in sets such as Sport Kings, which had a couple of Basketball players included. It should also be noted that the game of Basketball was created in 1891, so it was a young sport at the time.

1933 Sport Kings Ed Wachter Base Card | eBay

1948 Bowman Basketball Marks the First Licensed Basketball Set In The Hobby

Bowman was a major player during this time, and their decision to release a Basketball set in 1948 proved to be a major one. It may have been a risky proposition at the time, but it ended up fueling the interest of collectors who love the sport. Not to mention, the set has lived on in the hobby for a number of years, not only for some of the key cards, but for its historical significance.

The top card in the set is the rookie card of George Mikan, who had a storied Hall of Fame career with the Lakers. The card is quite simple, as it only has Mikan dribbling a basketball with a blue background behind him. The card is also smaller than a standard-sized card, which was somewhat common at the time. Given the significance of the set, Mikan's rookie still sells for a healthy amount - a PSA 4 sold recently for $15,400. When breaking down the PSA pop report, only one PSA 10 exists.

1948 Bowman George Mikan Rookie Card PSA 4 | eBay

Given that the set is nearly 80 years old, condition can be an issue with the cards, along with centering. Therefore, any high-grade copies will sell for a good amount of money, and even copies with high eye appeal are desirable for collectors.

The Impact of the Bowman Set and The Timeline Moving Forward

With many vintage collectors still chasing after key cards of the 1948 Bowman set, its place in the hobby is fairly secure. But the question still remains: why does this set matter so much? As the first major Basketball release, it sparked an interest that allowed future sets to be released, with Fleer, Topps, and more all getting in on the popularity. As the timeline goes forward, the first Topps and Fleer sets will be produced, continuing the momentum.

1948 Bowman Basketball Kenny Sailors PSA 4 | eBay

1948 is ultimately the start of the Basketball Hobby and serves as the perfect place to start the Basketball Hobby Timeline. As it moves forward, collectors will naturally become more familiar with the sets and players mentioned, but the history of the Basketball Hobby can all be traced back to 1948.