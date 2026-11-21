Tom Brady is reportedly close to buying a minority ownership stake in Premier League giants Chelsea, with some reports even going as far as to say the deal is already finalized.

The legendary seven-time Super Bowl champion previously spent three years as a minority owner of Championship side Birmingham City, but two weeks ago it was confirmed Brady sold his shares and left the club.

Now, The Guardian report that Brady leaving Birmingham City was done to pave the way for investment in Chelsea.

According to The Athletic, Brady will invest “a significant sum” in Clearlake Capital, the vehicle fund that owns Chelsea’s majority ownership stake and for which Brady is an “operating advisor”. Although no official announcement has been made yet, ESPN insider Adam Schefter indicated that Brady has already purchased his minority stake in Chelsea.

Cheslea’s Recent Ownership Shake-Up

Todd Boehli (left) sold his Chelsea ownership shares back in September | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Clearlake Capital, led by co-founder Behdad Eghbali, have been Chelsea's majority owners ever since Román Abramóvich was forced to sell the club in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the spring of 2022. The takeover of the team was worth £2.5 billion ($3.3 billion).

Todd Boehly also bought a minority stake in the cub and has been the face of Chelsea’s ownership group ever since the takeover ahead of the 2022–23 campaign.

But after months of speculation, Boehly and fellow minority owner Mark Walter sold their Chelsea shares to Clearlake in September and left the club. Clearlake Capital now owns 86.5% of the Blues, per The Guardian.

According to multiple reports, Brady has a strong relationship with Eghbali and was a Chelsea guest when the Blues won the 2025 Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, the former New England Patriots quarterback is expected to become part of a brand new board of advisors at Chelsea, but he isn’t expected to have any voting rights within the Stamford Bridge club.

U.S. Athletes Continue to Invest in European Soccer

Tom Brady joining Chelsea’s ownership group is a high-profile move. | Michael Owens/Getty Images (Brady), Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images (Chelsea’s badge)

Brady’s Chelsea adventure starts three years after he originally arrived in English soccer to become Birmingham City’s minority owner. Ever since Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac bought Wrexham in 2021, popular U.S. figures have regularly invested in soccer teams in England and across Europe.

Athletes, in particular, have taken an interest in acquiring ownership shares. Former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt purchased a minority stake in Burnley back in 2023.

A number of NBA superstars have also invested in European soccer teams, with reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently becoming the latest example when he joined Atlético Madrid's ownership group.

Many thought Brady’s time in English soccer had come to an end when he sold his Birmingham shares. Now, it seems it was only part of a bigger strategy to make his way to Stamford Bridge.

Outside of his new role at Chelsea, Brady also owns a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders NFL franchise and the WNBA franchise Las Vegas Aces. Since 2024, Brady has also worked as FOX’s lead analyst on NFL broadcasts.