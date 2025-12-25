Broncos vs. Chiefs Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Christmas Day in NFL Week 17
The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in an NFL Week 17 duel. Many people thought this would be a battle for the top spot in the division, but with the Chiefs eliminated from the playoffs, the Broncos are in a position to steamroll their divisional rival.
You'll find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three touchdown bets. Let's dive into them.
Broncos vs. Chiefs Best Touchdown Bets
- R.J. Harvey Anytime Touchdown (-115)
- Troy Franklin Anytime Touchdown (+230)
- Xavier Worthy Anytime Touchdown (+650)
R.J. Harvey Anytime Touchdown (-115)
R.J. Harvey has played a big role in the Broncos' offense of late. Not only is he a weapon in the running game, but he's also used in the passing game. Last week, he hauled in four receptions for 71 yards and has recorded four receiving touchdowns this season. -115 odds may not be anything to write home about, but that doesn't mean there's no value on Harvey to find the end zone.
Troy Franklin Anytime Touchdown (+230)
Courtland Sutton is the clear No. 1 receiver for the Broncos, but Troy Franklin is the underrated piece of this offense. He's second in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. He has six touchdowns on the season, and with the Chiefs being depleted, there's a chance that Franklin's speed can exploit the Kansas City defense.
Xavier Worthy Anytime Touchdown (+650)
The Chiefs' offense is underrated, and I think Chris Oladokun can do some damage through the air. Xavier Worthy will act as the Chiefs' primary wide receiver on Sunday. He has already hauled in 42 receptions this year, and while he only has one touchdown, he's due for a second. He's a great longshot bet at +650.
