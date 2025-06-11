Angel Reese Cards Hold Their Ground as Chicago Sky Star Achieves Historic WNBA Feat
Although the Chicago Sky aren’t off to a great start this season, Angel Reese still made WNBA history by becoming the fastest player to record 30 career double-doubles. Amid this feat is the All-Star forward’s basketball cards, holding their ground in the hobby.
Just recently, Reese made headlines when she notched 17 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and two steals in a game against the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center on Tuesday night. Although Chicago went home with the 85-66 loss, the outspoken star still went home with a dub by landing the said WNBA record in just 42 games.
Reese’s feat has helped her surpass other WNBA legends who held this record. These include the likes of Lisa Leslie, Tina Charles, Candace Parker, and Natalie Williams.
While the All-Star forward basks in this achievement, though, her sophomore performance has left a lot to be desired. In eight games this season, Reese has averaged 10.1 points on 35 percent shooting from the field. She’s also posting 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals in 29 minutes per game.
These numbers are lower than what Reese notched last season. In 34 games during the 2024 campaign, the Sky star recorded 13.6 points on 39 percent field goal shooting, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest. Of course, there’s still a long way to go before this current campaign is done, which gives the All-Star a chance to bump her numbers up.
Angel Reese Cards Hold Their Ground in the WNBA Card Market
Reese is considered one of the emerging stars responsible for making the WNBA more visible to the public. As such, her rookie basketball cards are one of the go-to options for collectors looking to enter this part of the hobby.
The thing is, Reese’s stock isn’t that hot as compared to Caitlin Clark cards in the market right now. The Sky forward’s PSA 10 2024 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card is currently valued at $100 after a recent sale on eBay. However, a gem-mint slab of the Indiana Fever star sold for way more at $5,000 in a different eBay sale.
Despite the stiff competition, Reese’s staple rookie card is holding its ground at that price point after going down to $76 early in May. Since then, the Sky star’s value has remained there as the WNBA returned for its 2025 season.
Even with the price staying steady, collectors should be wary of Reese’s value due to her inefficient production on the court. With fans and analysts highlighting key moments of her inability to shoot the ball, the tide may turn against the All-Star forward in the hobby and bury her value further.
Of course, Reese can turn her fortunes around if she manages to string some games that resemble her historic performance against the Liberty. Couple that with a winning streak for Chicago, and collectors may finally see her stock go up in the market.
It remains to be seen how Reese will perform, both in the hobby and in the court, for this season. Fortunately, there’s still a long stretch ahead for her to get better.