Caitlin Clark Green Kaboom NFT sells for $175,000; buyer shares details

Caitlin Clark may be out for the remainder of the WNBA season, but it didn't stop a momentous sale of a one-of-one NFT on the Panini blockchain. On Sept. 8, Clark's Green Kaboom digital card sold for $175,000, only one day after it was pulled from a digital pack.

The $175,000 sale is the largest sale ever on the Panini blockchain, which has been in operation since Jan. 2020.

Image Courtesy of Panini Blockchain

The buyer was spinotron, a well-known collector who has been bullish on digital cards. A longtime collector of rare Kobe Bryant physical cards, among others, spinotron has grown a large digital collection. According to his Panini profile, spinotron owns 7,269 NFTs and 7,396 unopened packs. Spinotron believes in digital cards because they remove the friction points of the physical hobby, including authentication, grading, and physical transfer.

"I’m a big physical collector of 17 years," spinotron told Collectibles on SI via text. "Panini Blockchain is 5-10% of my portfolio. I’m always chasing the best cards, which I would call 'coffin cards.' They are hugely irreplaceable, historically significant, and represent one’s identity for the long term, if not forever.

"The Clark Kaboom Green 1/1 blockchain card is a coffin card. The person who pulled it is arguably the biggest primary pack buyer on chain. He has a reputation for never selling anything of note. So I assumed it was gone and unavailable, but decided to make a run at it before it formed a strong emotional connection with the guy who pulled it. I offered at $110k, then it was surprisingly listed at $175k. To my surprise, I was outbid two times by another hardcore collector from the crypto side at $135k. Further bidding might trigger [Buy it Now] by others, so I took it at full ask."

The physical Caitlin Clark Green Kaboom 1/1 is currently at auction at Goldin Auctions. The current high bid is $183,000, with buyer's premium. The auction ends on Saturday, Sept. 13. | Image Courtesy of Goldin Auctions

The seller later told spinotron he was glad he sold it to him. Spinotron bought the Steph Curry Green Kaboom - Vertical NFT a week earlier for $99,999. He was happy to pair the Clark Green Kaboom with it.

Image Courtesy of Panini Blockchain

The Clark Green Kaboom was pulled from the 2024 WNBA Rookie Royalty digital packs, which were sold via a Dutch auction on Aug. 28. The starting price of the packs was $15,000, and the lowest possible price was $500. The price lowered every 5 minutes until the product sold out. Packs sold out at $1,100, with the average sale price being $1,400.

"I’m not nervous about spending $175k on a single card, because I know what it stands for going in and know the market and demand," spinotron said. "Competition was only $40k away, and I didn’t test his limit. The Panini blockchain has made significant progress recently, which validates my vision and logic, and surely makes me more bullish. Many big physical collectors are coming in and staying long term."

