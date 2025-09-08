2025 Topps Tier One Baseball Release Preview

Topps Tier one is back again for another anticipated release, and it looks as though it will be one to remember for collectors. The high end product sticks with a similar format to last year, and it is likely that collectors will be perfectly fine with that decision. Each box will contain four cards, with (on average) 2 autographs, 1 relic, and 1 base/parallel being in a hobby box. If a case is on the mind of a buyer, 12 boxes can be found per case. This could increase the odds of getting a massive card, but at the end of the day, each box opened, singular or multiple, still carries an equal chance. Ahead of it's Sept 10th release date, here is a deep dive on the product, and what collectors should keep an eye out for.

There is a base set in the product, and it features three tiers that comprise 100 cards. The odds do vary for certain base cards, as the odds of getting a Tier 2 Base are 1 in 10 packs compared to 1 in 30 packs for Tier 1 Base. Parallels could command a significant dollar amount on the market, due to their rarity. This could especially be the case for some of the biggest players located in the set. Some of the key parallels that collectors can chase after include: Purple Foil, Red Foil, Holo Gold Foil, Holo Platinum Blue Foil, and Printing Plates.

The set is perhaps most known for it's autographs. This year will be no different, with autographs available from some of the biggest stars and legends, including Bobby Witt Jr, Elly De La Cruz, James Wood, Frank Thomas, Nolan Ryan, Paul Skenes, and more. With a loaded autograph checklist, collectors will be searching for the top cards once release day hits.

2025 Topps Tier One Bobby Witt Jr Autograph | Checklist Insider

Bat Knobs will also be front and center in the product, and provide a unique chase element for collectors to add to their collections. The bat knob cards will mostly, if not all be 1/1s, mainly due to the unique nature of the card. There are regular bat knobs that can be found, but also more specialized ones. For example, Evan Longoria has a Charzard bat knob that can be found in the product that will be one of the biggest chase cards. Additionally, Cut Signatures make their return to the product that feature some of history and Baseball's most memorable figures. Both the bat knobs and the cut signatures will be massive cards to hit out of a hobby box, and could certainly find their way into the collections of hobbyists everywhere.

2025 Topps Tier One Aaron Judge Bat Knob | Checklist Insider

2025 Topps Tier One Evan Longoria Bat Knob | Beckett

Breakers online are already preparing for the product's release on eBay Live. With the product releasing in just a few days, shows are starting to be scheduled. Bodega Cards will be running a break of Topps Tier One this coming Thursday, Sept 11 at 7:30 PM. The break will be running as a player break, where buyers can purchase a player, and any cards hit of that player will go to the buyer. Spots for the break are currently avaliable for bid. Player breaks are also being scheduled by Kos-CardBreaks, and they are running a 2 case break of the product, which amounts to 24 total boxes. Their event takes place on Sunday, Sept 14th at 4 PM.

Bodega Breaks Live Event: Thursday, Sept 11 at 7:30 PM | eBay Live

Kos-CardBreaks Live Event: Sunday, September 14th at 4 PM | eBay Live

Topps Tier One Baseball has the potential to be a great release not only for the hobby, but for collectors. The high end nature of this release will surely make it's impact on the hobby, and in numerous ways. Hobby boxes will be in high demand from those who collect certain players, or are looking for the major chase cards. It is also likely to be popular on selling platforms such as eBay Live. 2025 Topps Tier One Baseball releases nationwide on September 10th, 2025.

