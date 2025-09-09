Blowout Cards offers 'Phillies Karen' $5,000 for Bader home run ball

Trading card company Blowout Cards announced via their social media channels and their website, that they have put a bounty on the infamous "Phillies Karen" home run ball of $5,000, calling on her to inscribe it with "I'm sorry" to collect the money.

RELATED: The rare cards that document a special moment for collectors

Attention Karen :We will you pay $5,000 for the ball we only ask that you autograph it “I’m sorry “ pic.twitter.com/tDcbNs8cwx

Please share we would really like to get this ball to that young fan. — BLOWOUTCARDS (@blowoutcards) September 6, 2025

It's part of America's pastime. A crowd, scuffling in the outfield stands, grabbing after a home run ball, hoping to bring home a souvenir. Most of the time, whoever comes up with the ball keeps it and the crowd, while emotions might be high, accepts the winner and everyone moves on.

But not on evening of Friday, September 5, 2025. Harrison Bader took a 1-and-1 pitch by Lake Bachar deep over the left field fence for this 15th home run of the season. It was a scramble and a father seemingly came up with the ball, held it high and walked it over to his son and placed it in his glove.

But seconds later, a woman approached the man and was visibly upset. The father looked bewildered and gave the ball to her, reluctantly given his body language. The Phillies heard about the story and made up for the gaffe by organizing a meet-and-greet with Bader, who gave the kid some game used memorabilia.

Just a day later, Blowout Cards put out a call for the ball. If the woman gives up the ball, with it signed "I'm sorry," they will award her with $5,000. The post indicates that they will get the ball back to the boy and his father. Offering a bounty isn't new. Usually it's been on specific cards, like the 1-of-1 Debut Patch Autograph of Paul Skenes by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

To the lucky person who finds this card… We’d love to bring this card home to PNC Park to share with all Buccos fans.



Here’s our offer: https://t.co/qSDgZg3C8p pic.twitter.com/efNGhjidQ4 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) November 15, 2024

Ultimately the owner of the card graded and sold it via auction, and didn't take the Pirates' offer, the organization got extra publicity from their own player via the offering.

There are points and counter points on both sides of a bounty argument. But what no one can deny, is the publicity it brings. You can bet the return-on-investment if Blowout Cards were to ever pay the $5,000 for the Bader ball would be great. While somewhat hard to calculate, the clicks and likes it would attract would be worth the $5,000 investment they've offered.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: