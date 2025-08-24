2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman sets Sports Card Sales Record

When one thinks of Basketball, there are two legendary names that might pop into one's head: Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. These two were the best to ever play in the NBA, and collectors constantly are in search of their cards. They have appeared on a few cards together, and they consistently have reached high sales. Now, these two have set hobby history, being the subjects of the most expensive sports card sale in history.

The card was sold on Aug 23rd by Heritage Auctions, and it comes from the 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection. It is a Dual Logoman Autographed Patch Card. On the left side is Kobe, and on the right side is Jordan. Both autographs are perfectly signed, with no evidence of the ink being streaked. The card is also graded by PSA, and it received a grade of 6. It is a 1/1, and now has become one of the most iconic cards in the hobby. By the time the auction was over, it sold for an amazing $12,932,000.

Prior to this sale, the record for a sports card sale was held by the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle in an SGC 9.5 grade that sold for $12.6 Million back in 2022. Heritage Auctions was also involved in the sale of the Mantle card. At the time, some were surprised at the amount paid for the Mantle, but it is the best graded copy that has sold on the open market in a very long time. It is also likely that some collectors thought that record was not going to be broken - alas, it only took three years.

Not only is the Kobe/Jordan Logoman a piece of hobby history, but it is a piece of NBA history. It contains two of the best to ever play the game, so the price that it sold for does make sense. The selling price also showcases how much the sports card world is growing, and how healthy it currently is. The only question that remains is, will this sales record ever be broken? If so, who will be on the card? One thing that all collectors can agree on - Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan will always be tough to beat.

