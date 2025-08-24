Rookie Cards of MLB stars who may hit free agency

For collectors, trying to assess the impact of player movement can be a key piece to the puzzle when it comes to the decision to add cards of a given player. Signing with a team with a national following, in the national spotlight can help, but so can a player moving to an organization where their role is

Kyle Tucker

Kyle Tucker headed to the north side of Chicago to join the contending Cubs in a trade that sent phenom Cam Smith the other way. Despite that, Tucker may end up being a one-year rental for what would be a steep price. The Cubs will feel some pressure to pay Tucker, and there will certainly be other suitors. Tucker's most valuable card remains his 2015 Bowman Chrome Draft Pick Auto. The Superfractor 1-of-1 sold for $39,000 in 2024.

Alex Bregman

Bregman bet on himself when signing with the Red Sox on a three-year $120 million contract that provies the star with an opt-out as early as this off-season. There's little doubt that he's played his way into a more lucrative longer-term deal. After moving on from Rafael Devers, the Boston will be expected by Red Sox Nation to pony up for a player who is leading the team into the playoffs. Like his former teammate Kyle Tucker, Bregman's 1st Bowman reigns supreme, accounting for the top eight Bregman sales of all-time, per Card Ladder.

Kyle Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber's home run numbers have taken off in Philadelphia, where at writing, he's hit 176 home runs. In his fourth season with the Phils, Schwarber is second in the big leagues with 45 homers. Schwarber's 2016 Topps Chrome Rookie Auto Superfractor 1-of-1 sold for $30,000 on August 20. It's hard to imagine he moves on from a situation that has been so good for him, but a lot of teams will want his incredible power.

Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette has been in the Toronto Blue Jays organization since being drafted 66th overall in the 2016 MLB Draft. and has made three All-Star appearances. This year, he's hitting .302, and is on pace to drive in 100 runs. Bichette and the Jays have caught lightning in a bottle, but the team also just set up superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a huge long-term deal, so it will be interesting to see if the front office decides to make the investment needed to keep the duo together. This 2018 Panini Kaboom! RC sold on August 18 for $15,189 on July 31.

Pete Alonso

Like Bregman, Alonso bet on himself after finding no long-term takers for his power-hitting services. His two-year, $54 million deal comes with a player option he is sure to exercise, as he is working on another fantastic year at the plate. Given that the Mets were unwilling to commit to Alonso last off-season, it will be fascinating to see what Alonso needs from the organization to sign on the dotted line. Alonso's 2016 Bowman Chrome Draft Pick Auto Red Refractor numbered to five sold for $9,000 in Feb. 2025.

