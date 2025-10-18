Most expensive Topps Triple Threads cards

Topps Triple Threads is a high end product that comes with autographs and relic cards in their boxes. This product is highly collectible due to their low numbered cards. Also, Triple Threads is known for multi-player or multi-relic cards. A truly amazing set.

1) 2018 Ohtani / Trout / Pujols Triple Auto 1/1

Cardladder

The highest sale for any Triple Threads card, for any sport, is the triple auto from Shohei Ohtani's rookie year. Mike Trout and Albert Pujols also signed this card along with a relic from each of them. This card sold for $60,000 on Sep. 24th, 2025.

2) 2014 Dual Cut Above Autographs Babe Ruth / Lou Gehrig BGS 9.5

Cardladder

The second card comes from 2014. This card was graded a 9.5 by BGS and has an autograph by Gehrig and Ruth along with game used memorabilia. The card was sold on Sep.10th, 2022 for $51,600.

3) 2018 Ohtani Rookie Autograph 1/1 BGS 9.5

Cardladder

The 2018 Ohtani rookie 1/1 sold for $32,940 on Aug. 3rd, 2024

4) 3) 2018 Ohtani Rookie Autograph /3 BGS 9.5

Cardladder

Fourth on the list is another Ohtani, this one is out of three and graded a 9.5 by BGS. This card sold for $23,241 on Aug. 10th, 2025.

5) 2012 Babe Ruth 1/1 Bat Barrel

Cardladder

The fifth card is a Babe Ruth bat barrel that sold on Mar. 17th, 2025 for $19,877.

6) 2012 Tom Brady Shield 1/1

Cardladder

The sixth card on the list and the first football card is the Tom Brady 1/1 NFL Shield patch. This card sold for $19,200 on Sep. 24th, 2022.

7) 2009 Tom Brady, Joe Montana & Terry Bradshaw Signed Jersey Relic Card /12 BGS 9

Cardladder

A card signed by Tom Brady, Terry Bradshaw, and Joe Montana with a print run of 12 sold for $13,530 on Aug. 30th, 2021. This card was graded a 9.5 by BGS.

