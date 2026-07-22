Hobby Retrospective: 1999 SP Signature Edition Football

In the recent history of the hobby, autographs have become more prevalent, with multiple appearing in some releases. However, this was not always the case, as putting a set together and chasing after stars was the more prevalent theme.

Towards the end of the 1990's, a product helped bridge the gap to a new era in the hobby: the 1999 SP Signature Edition Football set. It was innovative for its time, along with its baseball counterpart. It brings vintage names alongside modern names, adding appeal on multiple levels.

Jan 28, 1996; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith (22) carries the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chad Brown (94) during Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium. The Cowboys defeated the Steelers 27-17. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is a look back at the product, and the significance that it has within the hobby today.

1999 SP Signature Football Product Setup

The product was designed around its autograph appeal, and the breakdown of the release speaks to this. Boxes came with 12 packs, with only three cards per pack. In the year 1999, this was a major difference from the 36 packs a collector could get in a Topps Flagship release. However, each pack contained an autograph. Yes, a hobby box would contain 12 autographs! This is something that no boxes today could even dream up. At the time, it had immense appeal for the hits, and also for the sheer number of autographs that could be pulled. Even today, boxes can sell for over $500, partially because there are not too many that are still unopened.

1999 SP Signature Edition Football Hobby Box | eBay

The Autograph Checklist Is Filled With Hall of Famers

Some of the key names on the autograph checklist include: Dan Marino, Emmitt Smith, Joe Montana, Marshall Faulk, Hines Ward, Isaac Bruce, Mike Singletary, and more. For collectors, this would be their first instance of pulling an autograph of some of these iconic players, many of whom were still actively playing at the time of release. The card design features the entirety of the player pictured, with the team logo alongside positional information and the product logo.

1999 SP Signature Edition Football Dan Marino Autograph | eBay

These cards do still sell well, with the bigger names selling for hundreds of dollars. While some of the lesser-known names can be picked up for under $10, the card design makes the autograph pop off the card, regardless of who it is. Admittedly, I am a collector putting together this set, and it has not been too difficult to check off the lower-tier cards at a reasonable price.

1999 SP Signature Edition Football Jack Ham Autograph | eBay

The Significance of the Product Within The Hobby

Some may still be wondering why this release still matters in the hobby today. One of the biggest reasons is collectability. Many collectors remember this set fondly and actively seek out these cards to put together an autographed master set. The hunt for all of the autographs can be quite thrilling and can also be budget-friendly. While the top names will make a dent in the wallet, many cards are quite obtainable.

The release is also a throwback to a previous era in the hobby that should not be forgotten - set building for the love of the hobby. Collectors who purchased these boxes back in 1999 did not do so to pull a low-numbered parallel. They did so to find an autograph from a player they loved, or one they hoped would continue an excellent career. The autographs are not even numbered in the product, speaking to how much life the set has had as more and more numbered cards enter the hobby.

1999 SP Signature Football Ed Jones Autograph | eBay

The 1999 SP Signature Edition Football set is one that is remembered upon well in the hobby, and helped mark a period of transition into more autographed cards appearing in sets. Collectors in today's hobby should take a look at the set, as it has quite a strong list of signers.