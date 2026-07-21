Why Red Bull Are Not Standing in Jurgen Klopp’s Way for Germany Job

Jürgen Klopp expects to be confirmed as Germany’s new manager “within the next few days,” with Red Bull accepting of the fact that he cannot continue in his head of global soccer role because of a potential conflict of interest.

Klopp has been away from the dugout since leaving Liverpool in 2024 and has spent the last 18 months working for the Red Bull group in a senior capacity. He previously stated that he had no desire to return to the touchline as a manager, but having been “recharged” as time has gone on, things have changed.

The German association publicly confirmed talks with Klopp as their replacement for Julian Nagelsmann, who was relieved of his duties following the World Cup.

“Nothing has been finalized yet,” Klopp stressed. “But the talks have gone well, and everything is moving in the right direction. I’ve reached an agreement and an arrangement with Red Bull—a very, very generous one, if you like. So, practically speaking, nothing stands in the way anymore.

“[The announcement] should happen within the next few days, ideally. After all, there are only 60 days until the next international match. At some point, a decision has to be made, and it will be made.”

The Surprise Detail in Klopp’s Red Bull Agreement

Klopp is being lined up as a replacement for Julian Nagelsmann (left). | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

Klopp is currently under contract with Red Bull until 2029 in a full-time role that sees him work with every club under the Red Bull umbrella globally.

With no termination clause in his deal, Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff had to agree to release Klopp. German publication SPORT BILD state there was initially no desire to entertain an exit for the former Liverpool manager, with Minztlaff instead floating a compromise of retaining Klopp as a brand ambassador or advisor.

However, as negotiations progressed, all parties accepted no such relationship could be maintained. Allegations of a conflict of interest could have been directed at both Klopp and Red Bull, and so everyone involved will shake hands and move in different directions.

As Klopp points out, there are now no obstacles blocking an immediate appointment by Germany, which is still reeling from a humiliating departure from the World Cup at the hands of Paraguay in the round of 32.

Klopp will not have much time to be eased into his new post as Germany are back in action in September when the UEFA Nations League gets back underway. Die Mannschaft has been drawn in Group 2 and begins its campaign against the toughest opponent, the Netherlands, on Sept. 24.

His first game on German soil will come three days later against Greece at Augsburg’s WWK Arena.

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