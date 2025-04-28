Topps Signs Lewis Hamilton to Exclusive Trading Card and Memorabilia Deal
On Monday April 28th it was announced that Topps signed an exclusive trading card and memorabilia deal with seven-time Formula 1 World Champion and global icon Lewis Hamilton. The deal, which solidifies Hamilton as a game-changing figure in Topps’ growing portfolio of world-renowned stars, has an immediate impact for the entire collectibles community on a worldwide scale.
RELATED: Fanatics London Flagship Store To Change Hobby Globally
According to Fanatics, “This is a wholly new partnership, as Hamilton was previously included in Topps’ trading cards through the brand’s F1 rights. Now those in the hobby will see more high-valued autographed cards – as well as relics included in future products”.
There’s no doubt that the demand for Lewis Hamilton’s cards and most specifically his autographed cards and memorabilia has been incredibly strong over the past five years. For example, his 2020 debut in Topps Chrome Formula provided the hobby with a renewed sense of appreciation and officially open the doors for F1 collectors to join in the fun.
RELATED: Lewis Hamilton’s debut for Ferrari and impact on his Hobby Market
Hamilton’s rare, autographed cards, especially those that are low-numbered color variations as well as his Topps Dynasty patch autos have consistently commanded top dollar and so much so that these cards are right up there with the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
RELATED: William Byron’s Back-to-Back Daytona 500 Wins Cement His NASCAR Legacy
Now that Topps has the full right to produce Hamilton’s autographs, game-used memorabilia, and premium inserts, the impact on the hobby itself is nothing short of massive and could result in a wide-range of new and innovative product launches. His ever-evolving global fanbase coupled with the surge in popularity of F1 trading cards and memorabilia, ensures that Hamilton will remain a highly sought after name by collectors for years, if not, decades to come.