Houston Dynamo star midfielder Héctor Herrera was reportedly detained by authorities in Montgomery County, Texas on Saturday night under suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI).

The news comes just days before the Dynamo begin their run in the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs, facing San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday in the first match of Round One’s best-of-three series.

"The Houston Dynamo are aware of an incident involving Héctor Herrera. The club and Major League Soccer are working to gather additional information. We will refrain from providing further comment until appropriate,” the club said Sunday, per MLS insider Tom Bogert.

Herrera, 36, has established himself as one of the most accomplished Mexican soccer players of the 21st century, rising through the ranks at Pachuca before making the move to Europe to win league titles with FC Porto and Atlético Madrid. After nearly a decade in Iberia, he joined Houston in 2022 and spent three years with the Dynamo before returning to Mexico, where he helped Toluca win the Clausura and Apertura titles in 2025.

He returned to Houston in January and has since established himself as a valuable veteran presence within the Dynamo’s midfield, contributing to their playoff qualification with three goals and three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions. While no longer the dominant creative force of his first spell, Herrera has demonstrated that he can still significantly influence matches.

Herrera’s Career Plagued by Controversy

Herrera is one of the Dynamo’s most important midfield pieces. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Across his 16-year senior career, Herrera has enjoyed considerable success on both sides of the Atlantic, but his achievements have occasionally been overshadowed by controversy. Shortly before Mexico departed for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Herrera and several other El Tri players attended a farewell party in Mexico City, with reports alleging that approximately 30 escorts were present.

Herrera escaped disciplinary punishment, with the Mexican Football Federation determining that the gathering had taken place during the players’ free time. However, he wasn't afforded the same leniency on Nov. 3, 2024, when he was sent off in the 66th minute of Houston's playoff encounter with Seattle Sounders after spitting toward referee Armando Villarreal.

Seattle eventually prevailed on penalties to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, while Herrera received a three-match suspension and an undisclosed fine. Three days later, Houston declined his contract option, bringing his chapter in the Space City to an acrimonious conclusion. It appeared to be the final straw, but just 14 months later, he was back and more eager than ever to make amends and write a more fitting ending to his Dynamo career.

Having gradually rebuilt his reputation in Houston, Herrera now finds himself embroiled in another scandal. Unlike his previous disciplinary incidents, though, the latest allegations carry potential legal consequences, and it remains unclear whether he will face charges.

For a team that has lost two consecutive matches and won just once in its last 10 outings, the controversy could scarcely have come at a worse time.