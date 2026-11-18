Topps Increases Value of MVP Buyback Cards for 2026 Topps Chrome Football
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Topps announced that they have increased the value of their MVP Buyback program with the upcoming release of Topps Chrome Football. This comes on the heels of the 2026 release, scheduled for Wednesday, November 18th.
According to an announcement made via their social media channels, the values have doubled. What used to be a $20 credit at participating card shops for a base card is now a $40 credit, and with the rarity of the parallel comes a higher value. For example, a card with a single-digit serial number is worth $1,000 in credit.
The complete program information is highlighted on the Topps Ripped program page. The page also has a section where collectors can look up participating locations at their local card shop. Some online retailers also accept the cards for credit in their stores.
History of the MVP Buyback
The MVP Buyback Program started in 2022 with their baseball product. Collectors can turn in the cards of players who earn MVP honors for store credit at participating card shops and retailers. The first cards converted to cash were those of Paul Goldschmidt and Aaron Judge, the 2022 National League and American League MVP winners, respectively.
The program was a huge success and has run every year since. And since Topps now has the proper license to print basketball and football cards, you can redeem those MVP cards in the allotted time window, too.
Speculation Drives the Market with The Buyback Program
With the product scheduled to drop on November 18th, teams in breaks will undoubtedly reflect this program. Based on odds, teams with players in the MVP race will garner a higher rate.
According to multiple sources, with Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on the horizon, some of the top names include Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Brock Purdy, and Trevor Lawrence. The Bengals quarterback is currently a short favorite by the odds to win MVP. It is also worth remembering that much hype goes to the quarterback position for MVP. Currently, no other position players are mentioned in MVP talk.
Given that the product is available three months before the MVP announcement, collectors will need to speculate on who will win the award if they want to start stashing them away for a big credit balance come February.
The MVP Buyback program for 2026 Chrome will begin shortly after February 11, 2027, and will end about two months later on April 30, 2027.
After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz