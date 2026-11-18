Topps announced that they have increased the value of their MVP Buyback program with the upcoming release of Topps Chrome Football. This comes on the heels of the 2026 release, scheduled for Wednesday, November 18th.

NEWS: We’re increasing redemption values for our Topps Chrome Football MVP Buyback Program 🚨💰



When the league MVP is announced, you’ll be able to trade in your base cards and parallels of that player for store credit at your local participating hobby shop!



Updated values:… pic.twitter.com/984Yfi966Q — Topps (@Topps) November 17, 2026

According to an announcement made via their social media channels, the values have doubled. What used to be a $20 credit at participating card shops for a base card is now a $40 credit, and with the rarity of the parallel comes a higher value. For example, a card with a single-digit serial number is worth $1,000 in credit.

The complete program information is highlighted on the Topps Ripped program page. The page also has a section where collectors can look up participating locations at their local card shop. Some online retailers also accept the cards for credit in their stores.

History of the MVP Buyback

Sep 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates hitting a three run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The MVP Buyback Program started in 2022 with their baseball product. Collectors can turn in the cards of players who earn MVP honors for store credit at participating card shops and retailers. The first cards converted to cash were those of Paul Goldschmidt and Aaron Judge, the 2022 National League and American League MVP winners, respectively.

The program was a huge success and has run every year since. And since Topps now has the proper license to print basketball and football cards, you can redeem those MVP cards in the allotted time window, too.

Speculation Drives the Market with The Buyback Program

Josh Allen, Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence, and Joe Burrow currently have the highest odds of winning MVP as we look to week 11 of the 2026 NFL season | Topps

With the product scheduled to drop on November 18th, teams in breaks will undoubtedly reflect this program. Based on odds, teams with players in the MVP race will garner a higher rate.

Brock Purdy's 2026 Topps Chrome Red Refractor autograph, numbered to just five. | Topps

According to multiple sources, with Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on the horizon, some of the top names include Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Brock Purdy, and Trevor Lawrence. The Bengals quarterback is currently a short favorite by the odds to win MVP. It is also worth remembering that much hype goes to the quarterback position for MVP. Currently, no other position players are mentioned in MVP talk.

Given that the product is available three months before the MVP announcement, collectors will need to speculate on who will win the award if they want to start stashing them away for a big credit balance come February.

The MVP Buyback program for 2026 Chrome will begin shortly after February 11, 2027, and will end about two months later on April 30, 2027.