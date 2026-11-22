On that fateful Seattle summer day, the U.S. men’s national team collapsed 4–1 to Belgium in the World Cup round of 16. It wasn’t just a shock end to an otherwise fairytale run on home soil, but rather, the continuation of the nation’s long-held curse.

The USMNT has not reached the quarterfinals since 2002, crashing out in the round of 16 in each of its last four World Cup appearances: 2026, 2022, 2014, 2010. The Americans were eliminated in the group stage of the 2006 World Cup.

Many deem Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT tenure a failure simply because he could not get the team past the round of 16 this summer. His replacement’s ability to overcome that tournament stage in 2030 will certainly be a major consideration for U.S. Soccer amid its arduous search.

Legendary manager Pep Guardiola has surfaced as the federation’s “top target” to succeed Pochettino, well regarded for his trophy-laden decade at the helm of Manchester City (2016–26).

Should Guardiola assume the USMNT’s managerial role, would he finally lead the Stars and Stripes over the hump? The task could prove insurmountable for even one of the greatest managers of the 21st century.

USMNT’s Round of 16 Requires Scrappiness, Not Supremacy

The USMNT did not show enough grit in the round of 16 against Belgium. | Cao Can/Xinhua/Getty Images

Although the USMNT actually ended the affair with 56% of possession, there was never a sense that it controlled the game against Belgium. From the opening whistle, the Red Devils set the tempo, so much so that by their first goal in just the ninth minute, it had already felt long overdue. The European powerhouse dominated every other major statistic, holding the Americans to just two shots on target, while they themselves had seven (15 in total).

Perhaps the No. 16 USMNT should have never expected to outclass the top-10 heavyweight; however, it could have sought to prevail on scrappiness and grit alone. Many far less capable teams have done so (and did this summer). But instead, the U.S. brought an uncharacteristic sleepy carelessness to the clash, which led to multiple costly errors.

If the USMNT is to end its curse in 2030, then it likely won’t come down to dominating the run of play in the round of 16—reaching that caliber of skill is perhaps more than a four-year project. Rather, it will be the team’s ability out-grit its opponent, likely another European powerhouse. A victory would require defensive resilience, physical aggression, counterattack savvy and a whole lot of luck.

These demands may not fit the tactical style of Guardiola, though, whose former teams’ successes have been founded on the ability to dominate possession. For example, City’s 2025–26 team averaged 60.7% of possession in league matches, a Premier League high, per FBref. City’s 2024–25 team averaged 61.3% possession, also a league high.

“These [American] players will not play like Man City,” USMNT legend Landon Donovan remarked on his Unfiltered Podcast. “... Would Pep be a great coach for these players? Of course he would. Is Pep the guy who is going to help us win that round of 16 game against Belgium? I don’t believe so.”

“You can’t just roll the ball out and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to have 80 percent possession against Spain,’” Donovan added. “It’s not going to happen, so how do you win that game?

“Pep has not had to do that. Could he learn how to do that? Sure, he’s a genius, but he doesn’t play that way. He’s not going to say, ‘Okay, we’re going to pack it in against Spain and win 1–0.’ That’s not the way he does things.”

Guardiola has defined his career through supremacy, which is the reason for his placement at the very top of U.S. Soccer’s managerial wishlist. But perhaps what the USMNT needs is someone who knows how to be scrappy, how to win when—no matter what—the odds will be stacked against you.