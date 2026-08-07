Orioles vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 7

A massive series for the AL wild card race begins on Friday night, as the Texas Rangers host the Baltimore Orioles for Game 1 of a three-game set.

Baltimore is just one game back of Texas for the final wild card spot in the American League, though five of the six teams that are within 1.5 games for the final spot have negative run differentials – including both of these squads.

None of those teams are over .500, as Texas (57-58) has the best record of the bunch heading into Friday’s series opener.

The Rangers have veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on the mound for his 22nd start of the season, and the veteran right-hander is looking to improve upon a 4.31 ERA.

Baltimore will counter with youngster Shane Baz (3.86 ERA), who has led the team to a shaky 6-16 record in his starts.

Can the O’s pull off the upset and improve their wild card case?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 1 between these two playoff hopefuls.

Orioles vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-187)

Rangers -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline

Orioles: +129

Rangers: -139

Total

7.5 (Over -102/Under -119)

Orioles vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Shane Baz (4-10, 3.86 ERA)

Texas: Nathan Eovaldi (10-9, 4.31 ERA)

Orioles vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 7

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Orioles record: 56-59

Rangers record: 57-58

Orioles vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Shane Baz OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (+102)

A little plus-money prop to send us into the weekend? Let’s do it!

Baz has a 1.37 WHIP in the 2026 season and ranks in just the 24th percentile in expected batting average against. He’s given up more hits (131) than innings pitched (128.1) this season and has five straight outings with six or more hits allowed.

The right-hander has made 22 starts for the O’s in 2026, and he’s only left seven of those with five or fewer hits allowed.

The Rangers are 13th in MLB in batting average this season, but they’ve risen to ninth in the league (.254) over the last 30 days. I think they’ll be able to get to Baz on Friday night.

Orioles vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

On the surface, Baz has put together a pretty solid season for the Orioles, posting a 3.86 ERA, but his advanced numbers tell a much different story.

Baz ranks in the 40th percentile in expected ERA, the 24th percentile in expected batting average against and the 25th percentile in hard-hit percentage this season. He also has a 1.37 WHIP, which is a concern since he’s struggling to generate swings and misses, ranking in the 22nd percentile in whiff percentage.

That could be why the O’s have won just six of his outings and have won just one of his starts since July 1.

Meanwhile, Eovaldi has allowed at least four runs 10 times in the 2026 season. That puts a lot of pressure on the Texas offense, yet it still has won the majority of his starts.

Texas is ninth in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season while Baltimore is just outside the top 10 in 12th. Over the last 30 days, Texas has been a far better team on offense, ranking ninth in the league OPS while the O’s clock in at 19th.

It would be shocking if either of these teams made a deep playoff run given their play so far in 2026, but I do think the Rangers are worth a look at home at a pretty reasonable moneyline price.

The Rangers are four games over .500 at home while Baltimore is five games under .500 on the road. Since Texas has a slightly better offense in 2026, I’ll take it to win another start with Eovaldi on the mound.

Pick: Rangers Moneyline (-139 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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