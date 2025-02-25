1989 Fleer Bill Ripken Error Card sets record "Scribbled Out in White" PSA 10 Sells For $4,915
One of the most infamous cards in the history of baseball collectibles just made headlines yet again. On Saturday, February 22nd, a 1989 Fleer Bill Ripken "Scribbled Out in White" error card, graded PSA 10, sold for an eye-popping $4,915 on eBay. This latest sale reaffirms the staying power of one of the hobby’s most legendary error cards, proving that such cards continue to captivate collectors nearly four decades later.
The story of the 1989 Fleer Bill Ripken card is the stuff of hobby lore. Originally, Ripken’s bat featured an obscenity written in black marker, a practical joke that slipped through Fleer’s quality control. Once discovered, Fleer scrambled to correct the card, resulting in several variations:
The Uncensored "F-Face" (Original Error) version is the raw, unedited card that first hit packs and caused an immediate stir in the collecting world.
The Black Box variation features a large black rectangle hastily placed over the offending words, making the correction highly noticeable.
The White Scribble version showcases an attempt by Fleer to blur the writing with a whiteout-like effect, which still allows some of the original lettering to be visible in certain copies.
The Black Scribble variation is similar to the White Scribble but uses black ink to obscure the obscenity, creating a darker and more prominent correction.
The Double Die & "Other" variations includes copies that display ghosting or partial corrections due to the rushed print adjustments made by Fleer.
What makes this latest sale significant isn’t just the price tag nor the percieved ROI for the seller, it’s the card’s staying power as one of the most legendary errors in the history of collecting. Error cards often serve as time capsules, preserving the human element of the production process that even in an industry driven by pinpoint precision, chaos always seems to find a way to have a subtle yet hobby-defining presence.
The demand for Ripken’s error variations proves that collectors value history as much as condition. These errors offer a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes workings of the card industry and showcase how mishaps can turn into must-have collectibles.
As new generations of collectors enter the hobby, these are the stories that keep the chase alive. The lore surrounding the Bill Ripken error card remains strong, proving that some of the most sought-after collectibles are born from mistakes rather than perfection. And in a market driven by nostalgia, few cards tell a better tale than Bill Ripken’s infamous bat.