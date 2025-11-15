Three essential Cal Ripken Jr. autographed baseball cards

Cal Ripken jr., the Iron Man, played from 1981 to 2001 and broke Lou Gehrig's consecutive games played streak of 2,130. He ultimately ended that streak at 2,632 games played in a row. His career also bridged two eras in the card collecting hobby from the end of the vintage era into the modern era.

While autographs are pretty prevalent in the hobby, Ripken played when that innovation was first introduced. Since then he's had quite a bit of creative and extremely collectible autographed cards, here are three great ones for any Ripken collector to put in their personal collection.

2004 Upper Deck SPx Swatch Supremacy Signature #/75

Cal Ripken's 2004 SPx Swatch Supremacy autograph relic, numbered to 75, graded a PSA NM-MT 8. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/4rhv2rrz

Upper Deck put out some iconic cards. And their SP line is one product that has turned into a treasured card in the hobby. His 2004 SPx Swatch Supremacy card, numbered to 75, is a great addition, and at a reasonable price. The card is horizontal and includes a dark blue inked signature with a piece of one of his game-used jerseys.

There aren't many sales to look at for comparison. But the few that are raw that show up on 130 Point went for under $75 each. Currently, there are a few graded PSA 8, that are listed between $115 and $199.

2007 SP Authentic Chirography Dual Auto Cal Ripken Jr. & Derek Jeter

2007 SP Authentic Chirography Dual Auto Cal Ripken jr, and Derek Jeter, graded PSA NM-MT 8 with an autograph grade of 8. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/mxvtjwyh

This one is sort of a 'two birds with one stone' sort of a thing. Another great Upper Deck piece, this one features not only Cal Ripken jr., but also the great Derek Jeter. Another horizontal card, the card features bust portraits of both Ripken and Jeter, with their signatures sitting right next to the players' images.

It's very hard to find comparisons of this card. Searching 130 Point garnered no results. A similar result occurred on eBay sold listings. However, there are three listed for sale. Two PSA 8s, one for $1,299, and a BGS 9.5 for $1,750.

1992 Donruss Elite Signature Series

Cal Ripken's 1992 Donruss Elite Signature Series, graded PSA Authentic, with an autograph grade of 10 | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/2mksh4zm

Cal Ripken jr.'s 1992 Donruss Elite Signature Series is not only one of his most famous autographed cards, it's one of the most famous autographed cards out there. At a time when the hobby was still in the middle of the junk wax era, Donruss came out with the innovation of the pack-pulled autograph. These cards, serial numbered to 5,000, it's flashy and very hard to miss.

This card is a bit more to add to your collection. Raw versions can cast you as much as $800. But in a weird twist, versions graded PSA 8 or lower have sold for around $500 in some cases. The card is so famous and the fact that there's 5,000 out there, can cause this value to be real volitale.

