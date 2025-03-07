Celebrini-mania Takes Over The Hockey Hobby With Release Of UD Series 2
Macklin Celebrini's rookie cards have soared in value this month as collectors gobble up his newly-released Young Guns cards.
Celebrini, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, has had a great rookie season. The release this week of Upper Deck Series 2 Hockey (which features three Celebrini Young Guns cards) has given collectors across North America something iconic to chase.
Celebrini – nicknamed “The Cheetah” because of his speed – has added hype to card collecting this season. No. 1 picks typically do. In the hopes that Celebrini will be a favorite among collectors, Upper Deck signed him to an exclusive autograph deal last July.
Along with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, Celebrini remains a candidate for this season's Calder Trophy, which is presented to the NHL's top rookie.
What has jumpstarted the excitement around Celebrini's Young Guns cards and UD Series 2 inserts has been a blend of on-ice performance and the growing buzz within the collecting community.
Just 24 hours after hobby boxes were put on sale, Celebrini's base Young Guns card has been selling for about $200 on eBay.
Celebrini's Young Guns "Teammates" card, featuring fellow Sharks rookie Will Smith, has been selling for about $20. Celebrini's third Young Guns appearance in the set -- on the checklist alongside Philadelphia Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov -- has been going for about $25.
As he continues to dazzle with his speed and highlight-reel goals, fans and collectors will be looking to grab his trading cards, potentially putting him on par with Connor Bedard, last season's top rookie, and the card mania that surrounded the Chicago Blackhawks center.
In an interview last year with Puck Junk, Celebrini said, "I have my expectations for myself. I’m not really comparing myself to other guys [like Bedard]. I know what I can do and I’m just going to try to play my game, and I mean, I can’t really control the results of the outcome. So, I’m just going to focus on day-to-day and try to get better."